Members of the Bannatyne Health Club in Blackpool, Steve Dawe, Vasek Stribrsky, Daryl Loy and Vicky Stribrsky have run 166 miles, raising £7,000 for The Big Red Emergency Night Bus.

The team took turns running the distance as part of a three-day long relay from Skegness to Blackpool

The Charity, Amazing Graze, has supported The Big Red Emergency Night Bus for more than ten years. The bus is now the only mobile shelter in Lancashire, supporting people who suffer from homelessness as well as relationship breakdowns, domestic violence and hospital discharge.

Adam Pratt, general manager at the Bannatyne Health Club & Spa Blackpool said: “It’s been wonderful seeing the hard work, Vash, Steve and Vicky have put in during the past few months.

“I would often see all three of them making the most of our facilities and it’s nice knowing that we have been able to help them along the way to supporting such a fantastic cause for the town.”

Amazing Graze continues to raise money for The Night Bus, and it will soon be renovated into ten sleeping pods with a bathroom, lounge, and cooking area, thanks to the money being raised.