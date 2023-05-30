North East Connected

Heathline Commercials secure new work after gaining BPW accreditation

ByGlobal News Media

May 30, 2023 , , , , , ,
Heathline BPWweb

Independent vehicle servicing and repair firm Heathline Commercials has become a service centre for axle and suspension system manufacturer BPW.

Following its accreditation as a BPW maintenance provider and service station, the Cramlington-based business is now working with a major regional fleet operator as part of its long-term maintenance programme involving trailer axles.

The family-run business hopes to secure further work as a result of becoming part of the BPW network by offering a streamlined service that reduces vehicle downtime.

Two of its technicians underwent product specific training and Leicester-based BPW assessed its 6,000 sq. ft workshop to confirm that it is equipped with specialist diagnostics and maintenance tools and holds a comprehensive range of spare parts.

Heathline Commercials is now able to display the BPW logo and will continue to undergo regular audits to ensure it meets strict operating standards.

The business has gone from strength to strength since opening its new £500,000 service centre on Bolam Business Park in 2020. It specialises in the servicing and repair of commercial vehicles, MOT preparation and inspections to DVSA standard, and is one of the North East’s leading centres for tachograph repairs and calibration.

It also provides breakdown services, minor body repairs and carries an extensive range of spares for all makes of truck, trailer, bus, van and horsebox.

Gavin Cape, its engineering director, said: “We are proud to join BPW’s national network of service providers and this accreditation is testament to our commitment to delivering a professional quality service.

“BPW is Europe’s leading manufacture of axles and suspension systems so it’s no surprise that we are already benefitting from the partnership in terms of gaining new business.”

