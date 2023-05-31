Newcastle-based creative agency has designs on greater growth following new appointments

Award-winning creative agency Blue Kangaroo Design has appointed three new employees at its Newcastle headquarters.

Illustrator Tom Boyle, Junior Illustrator Vira Palanska and Junior videographer Curtis Longstaff. have all joined Blue Kangaroo Design and will be based at its head office in Dean Street, Newcastle

The creative agency has also appointed three new employees at its new Bristol studios following a period of significant growth.

Blue Kangaroo Design has an unrivalled reputation and works with global brands across Europe, Asia and America, working with some household names such as Universal Studios, Mattel, Disney, Warner Brothers, Marvel, Amazon and Ravensburger.

The agency recently worked with Universal Studios to design, build and install a Jurassic Park retail environment at the Natural History Museum.

Blue Kangaroo, which is the biggest toy entertainment, lifestyle and licensing creative agency in the UK, has recently expanded its services to include videography.

Blue Kangaroo, founded in 2006 with just two employees, has recently recruited six new employees taking its tally to 20.

The move comes after Blue Kangaroo recorded a 25% increase in turnover in the last financial year and an investment of over £30,000 in technology. The creative agency, run by founder and owner Jason Knights, has ambitious growth plans for the company and expects to reach £5million within 3 years.

It has opened a new office at the creative hub Temple Studios in Bristol, run by Blue Kangaroo’s Head of creative Paul Richards, who lives in Bristol, and four other members of staff Ellie Bacon, Anina Yates and Rachel Chapman and Ben Chick

Jason said: “We started out in 2006 and our first big client was Disney Store. Since then we have grown by word of mouth and have built up a great reputation as a creative agency which delivers some tremendous clients.

“Business is great so it was an easy decision to open a new office in Bristol, take on more talented, skilled creatives and expand both our capacity and operations.

“We regularly have over 130 projects on the go for our 17 globally known clients, and we have exciting times ahead.

“I’m really proud to head up a North East creative agency that brings work back from all over the world to the region. With the opening of our new studio in Bristol, which rivals London and Manchester for its vibrant and existing creative scene, we’re really excited to be opening a new chapter for Blue Kangaroo Design.”

