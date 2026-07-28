Value-for-money drives summer plans as more Brits opt for UK days out

British families are becoming increasingly cost-conscious when planning summer activities, with more than four in ten (43%) actively seeking discounts and deals on attractions and experiences compared to a year ago.

New research from Boundless found value for money is now the nation’s leading consideration when choosing a day out, with 41% ranking it as their most important factor.

The study found more than a third of adults (35%) are planning more day trips than last year, with seven in ten (69%) expecting to take at least as many UK days out as they did in summer 2025 – highlighting the enduring appeal of British summer experiences, despite ongoing financial pressures.

The appeal of staying closer to home is also growing, with almost one in five (18%) saying the rising cost of overseas holidays is making UK days out more attractive this summer.

Affordability remains a priority more broadly, with 40% citing cost as a key factor when choosing a day out. The research found the hunt for value is intensifying, with more than four in ten (43%) saying they are actively looking for discounts and deals on attractions and experiences more than they were a year ago.

British families are set for a busy summer, with six in ten (60%) expecting to take three or more UK day trips over the summer holidays.

Darren Milton at Boundless, the membership club for public sector and civil service workers and retirees, said: “Families are clearly looking for ways to make their cash go further this summer, with value for money now the top consideration when choosing a day out and more people actively searching for discounts than a year ago.

“What’s encouraging is that people aren’t cutting back on experiences altogether. Instead, they’re looking for smarter ways to enjoy quality time together, whether that’s visiting destinations closer to home or making the most of offers and membership benefits.

“At Boundless, we want to help families enjoy more of what they love by making memorable days out more accessible and affordable.”

Personal finance expert Lynn Beattie, known as Mrs Mummypenny, said: “Families want to make summer memories, but the cost of living is squeezing household budgets tighter than ever.

“Even a simple day out can spiral once you add travel, food, parking and entrance fees, so parents are being far more selective about where and how they spend.”

According to the study, the top summer experiences remain firmly rooted in classic British traditions.

Nearly half of respondents (46%) said beaches were among the destinations they were most likely to visit this summer, ahead of countryside attractions (26%), museums (22%), heritage sites (20%) and wildlife attractions (20%).

When asked what best represents the perfect British summer, going to the beach came top (29%), followed by eating fish and chips by the sea (26%), visiting a seaside town (23%) and having an ice cream on the beach (19%).

The research also revealed the UK’s most desired summer destinations: Cornwall and the Lake District jointly topped the list, with one in 10 respondents voting for them (11%).

To find out more, please visit: www.boundless.co.uk .