Multiverse Lab Community Tour

17-25 July, FREE

People across the North East and Cumbria are being asked to take part in a new interactive installation that will shape the future of health research in the region.

Multiverse Lab was initially launched as an online experience in 2020, and will now tour to venues across the region including the Great North Museum in Newcastle, Hetton Community Pool in County Durham, the Market Place in South Shields, Trinity Square in Gateshead and Carlisle Old Town Hall.

Created by the award-winning Unfolding Theatre, Multiverse Lab will find out what matters to local people when it comes to their health. Visitors will be encouraged to add their voice by recording a message that will be shared with researchers and decision-makers to shape future health and social care research in the region. Over 300 people have already added their voice via the online experience, with topics including mental health, dementia and cancer being the most discussed.

The goal was to create an innovative method to engage more members of the public in health research, led by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Newcastle Biomedical Research Centre’s Public Involvement lead. The project has been commissioned by several NIHR partners in the North East and North Cumbria, VOICE, The National Innovation Centre for Ageing (NICA), Newcastle University and The Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Whilst Multiverse Lab is a playful and fun experience to take part in, health research is more important than ever in 2021. Many of the commissioning partners have been involved in ground-breaking and innovative research projects that are making life better for people living in the North East and beyond. This includes the work of Professor Roy Taylor; whose study into a low-calorie diet approach and its ability to put Type 2 diabetes in remission is informing new treatments for Type 2 diabetes patients. And NIHR Newcastle In Vitro Diagnostics Co-operative has been involved in national research efforts to accelerate how quickly promising Covid-19 tests make it into real-world use.

The touring Multiverse Lab installation mirrors the online experience and invites visitors to discover 100+ years of health breakthroughs, as well as hearing about the cutting-edge research being carried out by researchers in the North East and Cumbria and listening to what health issues matter to other people living in the region. To give as many people as possible the opportunity to contribute their views, accessibility features have been built into the Multiverse Lab, including audio description and BSL interpretation.