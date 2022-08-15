One of the most common diseases that affect people of all ages is the flu. It is a respiratory illness brought about by influenza viruses, infecting the patient’s nose and throat, and may even affect the lungs. Flu is highly contagious and may either be mild or severe. In some extreme cases, flu can even be fatal.

Many specialists say that flu viruses are transmitted by the carrier when they talk, cough or sneeze. The droplets from their saliva can settle on the noses or mouths of people close to them. The virus can also spread when people come in contact with objects or surfaces containing the flu virus, touching them and touching their noses, mouths or eyes. Thus, people are advised to wash their hands frequently, wear masks for extra protection, and avoid being around people with the virus. For patients, it is best to use a face mask and keep away from others until they are well.

While you can reduce your flu symptoms at home, you may still need to talk to a doctor about how you feel. Fortunately, you need not leave home to consult with a specialist and get professional recommendations online like those at anytimedoctor.co.uk to give you peace of mind. You can also order your prescribed medicines from them and have them quickly delivered to your home.

Symptoms of flu

There are several symptoms that you will notice if you have the flu. It is important to note that while fever is a symptom, some patients may not have a temperature while displaying other symptoms. Some of these include fever and chills, fatigue, headaches and body pains, colds, cough, and sore throat.

How to relieve flu symptoms

1. Rest

When you start feeling the symptoms, it is the best time to stop and allow your body to rest and heal. Take a few days off from work to get your much-needed rest. Sleep as much as possible because recovery can take longer when you continue your daily activities. Take advantage of the time to relax at home and feel much better. Besides, flu is contagious, and you wouldn’t want to contaminate others by being around them while you are sick.

2. Keep yourself well-hydrated

It is even more important to keep yourself well-hydrated with the flu. Your respiratory system needs it for thick mucus to liquify, making it easier to expectorate and relieve congestion. Unfortunately, when mucus builds up, it can also cause infections. Although water is essential, you can enjoy soups, juices, and other drinks. Take as many liquids as you can to relieve flu symptoms.

3. Take appropriate medication

As mentioned earlier, flu symptoms include fever, body aches and pains. The presence of fever means your body is battling the virus. Still, the overall feeling of being unwell because of body aches and pains can make you uncomfortable. It would help to take OTC medications such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen to ease the pain and help reduce fever. Naproxen is another OTC medication used to treat flu symptoms such as fever and body pain.

When to see your doctor

While flu is a common illness, you will also need to watch out for symptoms that require you to see your doctor. For example, if you are experiencing earaches or ear drainage, have pains on your face and your forehead, and notice green or yellowish mucus that lasts more than a week, it is best to consult your doctor. Other signs to watch out for are hoarseness and cough that linger, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, wheezing, and vomiting. It is vital to see your doctor for infants under three months with a temperature of 100.4 degrees F and higher and children or older adults with a temperature over 102 degrees F.

If your symptoms are more severe or do not go away, it is best to consult with your doctor for proper treatment.