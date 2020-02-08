New SUV-convertible picks up baton for Volkswagen Cabriolets

£26,750 RRP OTR starting price for the brand’s latest drop-top

Two stylish trim levels offered, and three drivetrain configurations

Milton Keynes – The first glimmer of summer has arrived early at Volkswagen UK, with the T-Roc Cabriolet opening for order today. Fashion-focused Design trim cars start at £26,750 RRP OTR, while sportier-styled R-Line examples begin at £31,920 RRP OTR.

The latest in a dynasty of Volkswagen Cabriolets spanning 71 years and numerous successful models, the T-Roc Cabriolet reaches the UK in two specification levels: Design and R-Line. Two petrol engines – a 1.0-litre TSI 115 PS and a 1.5-litre TSI 150 PS – are offered, the latter available with a 7-speed DSG transmission, in addition to 6-speed manual versions of both.

Aside from the fabric folding roof – which can be lowered in nine seconds and raised in 11 seconds – the T-Roc Cabriolet is distinct from the standard T-Roc in its two-door body style and its wheelbase, which has been extended by 40 mm compared with its five-door, solid-roof sibling. This allows maximum room for passengers in the cabin, as well as a useful 284-litre boot capacity.

Design trim features 17-inch ‘Mayfield’ alloy wheels as standard, with 18-inch ‘Montego Bay’ and ‘Sebring’ wheels available as options. Inside, an 8.0-inch Discover Navigation infotainment system is fitted, with wireless App-Connect smartphone connectivity, along with 2Zone climate control and a six-speaker sound system. Among the arsenal of driver assistance systems included on the Design trim Cabriolet are Front Assist with pedestrian monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Assist and a driver alertness monitor with fatigue detection.

R-Line trim inherits the conventional T-Roc R-Line’s 19-inch ‘Suzuka’ wheels, although another set of attractive 19-inch ‘San Marino’ wheels are optionally available, and exclusive to the T-Roc Cabriolet. The R-Line also gets Volkswagen’s Active Info Display fitted as standard, in addition to bespoke R-Line trim pieces and features across the interior, including sports seats embroidered with the R logo, and a sports steering wheel. On the outside, this trim level is distinguished by an R-Line body kit, fog lights with static cornering function, LED headlights and sports suspension, which is lowered by 20 mm compared with the standard running gear of the T-Roc.

Both the trendy Design and sporty R-Line specifications are available in Pure White, Deep Black Pearl, Ivory Silver Metallic, Turmeric Yellow Metallic, Kings Red Metallic and Ravenna Blue Metallic – with Ivy Green and Smokey Grey Metallic reserved exclusively for the T-Roc Cabriolet.

Claire Haynes, T-Roc Product Manager, said: “The T-Roc Cabriolet injects even more sunshine into the T-Roc formula, complementing its fun-to-drive character, the vibrancy of its paint palette and its numerous personalisation options. It’s also the latest member of an ever-growing SUV family at Volkswagen, and is uniquely positioned to pick up where the Golf and Beetle Cabriolet models left off.

“As per its Golf-based predecessor, the T-Roc Cabriolet offers a wind-in-the-hair experience while driving one of Europe’s best-selling models. A duo of stylish specifications and a trio of engine and gearbox configurations keep things simple.

“All the customer has to consider is what they want their T-Roc Cabriolet to look like, and it’s a given that the car’s signature style will be matched by its quality, practicality and fun factor.”

About the Volkswagen brand:

The Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand is present in more than 150 markets throughout the world and produces vehicles at over 50 locations in 14 countries. In 2018, Volkswagen delivered 6.2 million vehicles including bestselling models such as the Golf, Tiguan, Jetta and Passat. Currently, 195,878 people work for Volkswagen across the globe. The brand also has over 10,000 dealerships with 86,000 employees. Volkswagen is forging ahead consistently with the further development of automobile production. E-mobility, smart mobility and the digital transformation of the brand are the key strategic topics for the future.