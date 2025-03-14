Hidden Gems of Saltburn-by-the-Sea: A Coastal Town’s Best-Kept Secrets

Nestled on the stunning North East coast of England, Saltburn-by-the-Sea is a Victorian seaside town that holds more than just its famous pier and sandy beaches. Beyond its well-known attractions, Saltburn is brimming with hidden gems that showcase its rich history, natural beauty, and unique charm. Here are some of the must-visit lesser-known spots that will make your visit unforgettable.

Saltburn Miniature Railway

A delight for both children and adults, the Saltburn Miniature Railway is a charming 15-inch gauge railway that runs through the picturesque Valley Gardens. Operating from the beach car park at Cat Nab to Forest Halt, this scenic ride offers visitors a unique perspective of Saltburn’s natural beauty. It’s a nostalgic journey that transports passengers through a peaceful woodland setting, making it a must-do activity for those exploring the town.

Saltburn Valley Gardens

For those seeking tranquility away from the bustling beachfront, the Saltburn Valley Gardens provide a serene escape. Featuring beautifully manicured landscapes, enchanting woodland walks, and the renowned Italian Gardens, this hidden oasis is a perfect spot for a leisurely stroll or a family picnic. Rich in flora and fauna, the gardens are also home to a variety of birds and wildlife, offering a peaceful retreat for nature lovers.

The Ship Inn

Steeped in history, The Ship Inn is one of the oldest establishments in Saltburn. Dating back to the 17th century, this historic pub was once a favored haunt of smugglers and seafarers. Today, it offers visitors a warm and cozy atmosphere with hearty pub food and spectacular views of the coastline. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a traditional ale or soak in the maritime history, The Ship Inn is a perfect spot to unwind and embrace Saltburn’s past.

Hunt Cliff

For breathtaking coastal views, a hike to Hunt Cliff is highly recommended. One of the most dramatic sea cliffs in the region, Hunt Cliff is a prime location for walkers along the Cleveland Way. The cliff provides stunning panoramic views of the North Sea and is a great spot for birdwatching. As a site of historical significance, it also holds the remnants of an ancient Roman signal station, adding a touch of history to its natural grandeur.

Saltburn Cliff Lift

A ride on the Saltburn Cliff Lift is a must when visiting the town. Dating back to the 19th century, this historic funicular is one of the world’s oldest water-powered cliff lifts. It connects the town with the lower promenade and pier, offering an effortless way to enjoy the stunning views of Saltburn’s coastline. Whether you take it for convenience or simply to appreciate its heritage, the Cliff Lift remains a charming and unique feature of the town.

Saltburn-by-the-Sea is more than just a pretty coastal town; it’s a destination filled with history, nature, and hidden treasures waiting to be discovered. From scenic railway rides to historic pubs and dramatic cliffs, these hidden gems offer an enriched experience beyond the typical tourist trail. Next time you visit, make sure to seek out these lesser-known wonders and enjoy a side of Saltburn that few get to experience.