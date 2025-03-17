HotelREZ continues double-digit growth

Leading hotel representation company further expands

in UK, North America, Middle East and Europe

London, UK – 17 March 2025: HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel representation companies, has continued its double-digit growth in the past 12-months.

With more than 2,500 independent hotels, aparthotels and hotel groups across 100 countries, HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts has expanded its customer base in the UK, North America, Middle East and Europe – reinforcing its position as the 16th largest hotel company worldwide.

Achieving over 12% revenue growth, the consultancy services and technology business has been enjoying continued success, as independent hoteliers and accommodation providers look to diversify their distribution mix and widen demand generation, sales and marketing opportunities.

HotelREZ adds value to accommodation businesses with global partnerships and digital marketing through best-in-class systems, and consultative account management. By taking a multichannel approach, HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts has enabled its customers to increase reservations through the direct booking engine, while driving valuable business through the agency GDS network and OTA Channel Connect.

Regionally, HotelREZ has seen strong revenue growth for its members in the UK market (16%), North America (80%) and Middle East (37%). As a result, the British company has expanded its diverse portfolio mix, seeing a 17.27% increase in the hotel sector, 10.18% for serviced apartments/aparthotels, and 10.12% for pubs with rooms.

Mark Lewis, CEO, HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts said; “These achievements are a real testament to our team’s commitment to our customers, and ability to adapt to market changes. 2024 saw growth in the corporate market which sustained strong booking performance for our hotel members. Along with the investment we are making in our technology products, independent accommodation providers recognise the value of working with an experienced team. We live and breathe hotels to produce high-rated revenue from the most suitable target markets at an attractive cost of sale that allow our customers to truly thrive.”

At the end of 2024, HotelREZ launched its B2C soft brand, Best Loved Hotels®, a collection of unique global individual properties, aimed at the leisure individual and agency market, reinforcing its market-leading representation and distribution offering.

