Highlights Sets Sail on New Adventure

After a decade of stories, interviews, and unforgettable riverside meetings, one of the North East’s most distinctive office spaces is up for sale. Keith Newman, founder of Highlights PR, is parting ways with Highlights — his unique Viking 24 cabin cruiser that has doubled as a floating PR office since 2014.

A familiar sight on the River Tyne, Highlights has hosted more than 500 guests over ten years, providing a creative and relaxed space for media interviews, client meetings, and content creation. “This has been the best office ever and I will miss her,” said Keith. “But the time has come for someone else to enjoy her.”

The vessel, which comfortably sleeps four, features a fully equipped galley and has recently had its engine serviced, hull anti-fouled, and new accessories fitted. “She’ll make a great working boat for someone, or even a unique holiday home on a canal or lake,” Keith added.

Keith’s business, Highlights PR, has built a strong reputation across the region for helping individuals, organisations, and charities share their stories with the media. His client list includes long-standing names like The People’s Kitchen, Sunday For Sammy, Healthwatch Newcastle, many businesses and festivals including The Mela, Blyth Live and Coast Festival. His work spans press releases, feature writing, and media training — all driven by a personal passion for storytelling.

But the story doesn’t end with the sale of Highlights. Keith has already welcomed a new floating office — Adventure — a larger, wider, and faster vessel equipped with everything needed to continue delivering PR services afloat.

“I was toying calling the boat Highlights 2 but sailors are very superstitious when it comes to renaming vessels. I also realised that Adventure was a perfect name for my clients going on a PR adventure with me.

“Adventure will open up new opportunities, allowing me to travel further afield and offer even more memorable experiences for my clients,” said Keith. “It’s the start of a new chapter — one that will bring fresh ideas, new collaborations, and exciting destinations.

“My clients love coming onboard,” said Keith. “There’s something about the calm of the river and the novelty of a floating meeting room that makes conversations more open, ideas flow more freely, and connections stronger.”

Adventure is berthed at Royal Quays Marina in North Shields.

Ends Photo: Keith onboard Adventure (The Bigger Picture)

PR and media keith@highlightspr.co.uk