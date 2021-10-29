Legendary automotive Brand Hispano Suiza and Power Electronics, world leader in sustainable energy, signed today an alliance that will be officially presented at the next Intersolar Europe fair, which will take place in Munich (Germany) from October 6 to 8. Visitors to the Exhibition will be able to appreciate the ultimate in electric mobility, the Hispano Suiza Carmen, an authentic work of art delivering 1,019 CV of power, zero emissions and a design that leaves no one indifferent: the hypercar will be on display on the stand of the Valencian multinational.

Hispano Suiza is a historic Spanish car brand that has been part of the Suqué Mateu family for four generations. Hispano Suiza was founded in Barcelona in 1904 by Damián Mateu, with the help of technical director and engineer Marc Birkigt, also a partner in the company. Between 1904 and 1946, Hispano Suiza manufactured more than 12,000 high-performance luxury vehicles and 50,000 aircraft engines. Its headquarters, technical centre and manufacturing plant are located in Barcelona (Spain).

In March 2019, Miguel Suqué Mateu relaunched the brand at the Geneva Motor Show, unveiling a truly impressive, fully electric vehicle: the Carmen. This elegant and exclusive 1,019 CV model has been designed, developed and built entirely in Spain. Its most radical version, the Carmen Boulogne, joined the family in 2020. The Carmen Boulogne delivers 1,114 CV and its name pays tribute to the competition in which André Dubonnet won his first race with Hispano Suiza. Only 19 Carmen and 5 Carmen Boulogne will be made. Each vehicle is completely tailor-made: they take an average of 7 months to build.

Sergio Martinez Campos, CEO of Hispano Suiza comments “This agreement with Power Electronics is strategically very important for Hispano Suiza because we complement the technological cycle of charging our electric hypercars to offer our customers state-of-the-art, reliable and safe chargers, thus contributing to sustainable mobility ”.

Javier Rodriguez, Commercial Director of Power Electronics Electric Mobility Division has highlighted the importance of this collaboration between the two companies where Power Electronics fast-charge chargers are complemented with the Carmen Boulogn 750V Battery Pack and where the two companies lead the way to decarbonisation in the Spanish automotive scene.

In addition to being leaders in energy storage, Power Electronics are also firmly committed to the development of electric mobility, thanks to their own engineering department from which numerous resources are allocated to research and develop solutions for charging electric vehicles. Currently they design, manufacture and distribute charging stations and poles that supply power to all types of electric vehicles. Their durability, reliability, safety and ease of maintenance make them the best option on the market.

The Intersolar Europe Exhibition is the perfect setting to present this partnership, since it represents the most important meeting point within the sustainable energy industry to showcase their products, innovations and new developments. Manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and service providers will meet at this fair, consolidated as one of the most important events and with the greatest capacity to generate new business.

About Power Electronics

Power Electronics is the world’s number one manufacturer of energy conversion systems for energy storage and a leading manufacturer of solar inverters for photovoltaic plants in the US, LATAM, Australia, the UK and Spain. Its products are present in nearly 1,300 plants distributed over 35 countries around the world. The company closed 2020 with a figure of 40GW of installed AC power, which has made it possible to avoid the discharge of more than 56.3 million tons of CO2 into the environment.

Sobre Hispano Suiza

Hispano Suiza is a historic Spanish car brand owned by the Suqué Mateu family for four generations. Hispano Suiza Fábrica de Automóvil S.A. was founded in Barcelona in 1904 by Damián Mateu, with the help of the technical director and engineer Marc Birkigt, also a partner in the company.

Between 1904 and 1946, Hispano Suiza manufactured more than 12,000 high-performance luxury vehicles and 50,000 aircraft engines. Its headquarters, technical centre and manufacturing plant are in Barcelona (Spain). Hispano Suiza embodies a spirit that combines the pride of being a Spanish brand with a strong family legacy.

Since its foundation, four generations of the Suqué Mateu family have preserved the family brand, providing momentum and dynamism to maintain its significant heritage. Upon taking control of the company Miguel Mateu, the founder´s son, continued to produce luxury high-end vehicles.

In March 2019 Miguel Suqué Mateu, relaunched the brand at the Geneva Motor Show where he unveiled a fully electric, truly breath-taking vehicle: the Carmen. This elegant and exclusive 1,019 hp model has been designed, developed, and built entirely in Spain. Its exterior is inspired by the classic Dubonnet Xenia and shares the values that turned Hispano Suiza into one of the greatest exponents of the luxury automotive industry, with timeless design, meticulous craftsmanship and scrupulous attention to detail. In 2020, Hispano Suiza presented the Carmen Boulogne, an evolution of the Carmen focused on sportiness and tailor-made to reflect the brand’s racing heritage. It boasts 820 kW (1,114 hp), a top speed of 290 km/h and a 0 to 100 km/h time of less than 2.6 s. Thanks to the recently launched Unique Tailormade programme, based on the brand´s DNA values – Heritage, Sport and Elegance – clients can choose from 1,904 ways to personalise their dream car, choosing interior and exterior details that make their hypercar truly unique. Hispano Suiza will only produce 19 units of the Carmen and 5 Carmen Boulogne. On average, building time for each vehicle is approximately seven months.

Hispano Suiza is part of the Peralada Group, which represents the pinnacle of luxury in gastronomy and entertainment through its global portfolio of casinos, restaurants, hotels, golf courses, vineyards, music festivals and marinas.