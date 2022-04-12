With many of us getting on the property ladder this spring, what are the biggest trends being snapped up on the property market for the season? Buying a home is a big decision and with plenty of changes to the market in 2022, getting to know all the options is a great idea before making that jump.

Rural living

One of the biggest trends to hit the market in spring 2022 is the move to a more rural setting. Areas that are a bit further away from the city surrounded by plenty of space and a close community, are becoming increasingly popular in 2022. After 2 long years of being confined within our homes, buying a house somewhere with a bit more green, more space for your money and a little more peaceful, has certainly taken off. A calmer lifestyle and slower pace of life is seen as far more attractive recently than the busy buzz of the city so properties like shared ownership homes in Hampshire, are flying off the shelves. With plenty of homes surrounded by green space available, a more rural feel may be just what you’re looking for.

Bigger gardens

Another big move for the property market in 2022 is the number of homes being bought with gardens, yards and balconies as opposed to those without. We love our outdoor space and enjoying a home with your own private balcony, garden or courtyard is definitely on the rise this year. As the summer months draw closer, considering where you’re going to lounge in the sun and set up the barbecue is on the forefront of house-hunters’ minds. With many new developments in areas like London now boasting private balconies and more suburban areas including plenty of garden space, you can set down your roots with your own piece of outdoor area as well as the ideal home.

Home offices

A key feature of homes being bought quickly are home offices. With many of us moving to remote working in a changed world in 2022, buying a home with an office space is a big priority for buyers. Whether it’s a small city apartment with a cosy corner equipped with a desk and a few planters or a converted spare bedroom perfect for the zoom call background, a home office space is key to ticking boxes for first time buyers.

Shared Ownership

While there are many changes to the features of homes being bought, there’s also been changes to the way people buy their homes. Shared ownership involves buying a share in a property and renting the rest. This means you can buy more of your property overtime and take the buying process in your own stride. With plenty of homes available under shared ownership, you can buy your first home with a very small deposit as this is only paid on the share you want to buy. With shares available from 10% to 75%, shared ownership is taking the market by storm for its flexibility and savings.