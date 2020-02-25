84% of Brits take regular security measures to protect their home

Leaving lights on, locking windows and doors and closing curtains or blinds were revealed as the top hacks

65% have security gadgets but don’t know how to use them

BRITS ARE taking additional security measures to protect their homes from intruders, new research has revealed.

A survey of 1,000 UK adults carried out by lighting supplier LED Hut found that 84% of Brits take regular security measures to protect their home before they go out, with more than half (54%) admitting that they won’t leave the house until all measures have been completed.

For the most part, this is due to 69% of Brits fearing they will be burgled, while 47% said that they feel safer knowing that they have security measures in place.

The survey revealed which measures UK adults are taking to secure their home, with the most popular deterrent revealed to be leaving some form of light on (87%).

Of those polled, 74% make sure that all windows and doors are locked before leaving the house, while more than half (52%) said that they will ensure the curtains or blinds are closed.

Setting a burglar alarm (41%) was next to appear on the list, while 32% admitted they leave the TV on to deter intruders.

Despite 28% of those surveyed investing in a security gadget to feel safe, only 65% know how to use them and 1 in 3 forget to set them properly.

Alex Nathan, Ecommerce Manager at LED Hut commented: “It’s understandable that people are concerned about break-ins and burglaries, especially when our home is a place where we should feel safe and secure.

“Keeping your home protected doesn’t need to be expensive, as you can take simple steps to give the illusion that you are home when you’re not. Security lights installed outdoors are a relatively small investment but can be very effective for scaring off an intruder. Indoor lights or sounds also help, whether that be leaving on your landing light, the TV or playing music. To keep electricity costs down, set your gadgets on a timer so you can control when they come on and time it around your social schedule.

Liverpool residents were revealed as the region who are on highest alert and take the most security measures to protect their home.”

LED Hut is one of the UK’s largest online lighting stores selling a range of outdoor lighting from solar and wall lights to LED decking and flood lights. For more information, visit www.ledhut.co.uk.

-ENDS-

NOTES TO EDITORS

Survey sample: 1,000 UK adults

ABOUT LED HUT

LED Hut supplies LED products to customers throughout Europe. The Led Hut headquarters is located in Manchester, where we stock and distribute a wide range of products with next day delivery options.

LED Hut started trading in March 2011 and was quick to establish itself as the UK’s leading provider of LED lighting. Offering competitively priced products, strong guarantees, the right certifications and a great delivery service, LED Hut is the preferred supplier of LED products for many customers.

LED Hut operates a dedicated call centre, with customer service representatives able to assist in LED queries and with dedicated Trade Account Managers providing business to business support for wholesale customers.

Over the past year, LED Hut has replaced over 900,000 standard lights with Energy Saving LED Lights. This has resulted in total customer savings of over £3,500,000 – which has led to the reduction of over 3000 tonnes of Carbon Emissions. In June 2019 certain assets of the company were acquired by Supreme 88, a subsidiary of Supreme Imports.

The sale secured 30 jobs and saw Led Hut relocate to Trafford Park, Manchester. Tracey Pye, director at KPMG and joint administrator, told the press: ‘We’re delighted to have secured this sale which safeguards the future of the LED Hut business.’

Find out more about LED Hut, please visit: www.ledhut.co.uk