A complete online guide to urban gardening, Homecactus is also home to a stunning shop stocking a range of beautifully-designed plant pots

A former gardening blog has blossomed into an all-access portal for urban gardening in 2022 – featuring a wide range of insightful planting guides and an online shop stocking beautiful plant pots.

Homecactus was launched by horticulturalist Aaron Pereira in 2019, with the founder using the digital space to post tips and tricks advising readers how to create a gorgeous garden indoors.

The site has since bloomed into a multifaceted platform for amateur gardeners – providing essential advice for anyone attempting to bring some greenery indoors.

Alongside indoor gardening and home gardening blogs, Homecactus is also the perfect spot to access product reviews and expert advice surrounding the best tools and methods to tend plants.

Homeowners can use the guides to add a green touch to their environment regardless of property size – with the platform demonstrating how users can make the most of whatever space they have to effectively install decorative plant life and even create their own vegetable patch indoors.

Visitors can get their hands on a range of stunning indoor plant pots, ceramic plant pots and succulent plant pots at Homecactus, too – all designed with glazed matte finished ceramic and bamboo trays. These multipurpose pots – which can be used to grow herbs, air plants, seedling starters, or miniature bonsai trees – are available on the website, Amazon and Etsy and have enjoyed excellent reviews.

Founder of Homecactus Aaron Pereira said: “Lots of people are starting to get into home gardening in the modern day – but sometimes they don’t know where to start.

“Besides offering high-quality plant pots for succulents, Homecactus is also a place where people can come to learn more about urban gardening and understand what’s involved – including the use of methods, tools and ideas.

“As far as hobbies go, gardening is a great one to pursue – and you’d be surprised how much you can do indoors. You don’t necessarily have to own a big outdoor garden.

“We’re always happy to help anyone who has any questions, and there’s loads of info over on the website including how to grow veg, how to take care of plants, and how to build a good-looking indoor garden that stands the test of time.”

To learn more, head on over to Homecactus.com.