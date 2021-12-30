Introduces unique exterior styling enhancements: New alloy wheel design,

a painted two-tone roof, and black detailing on the spoiler, mirrors and more

Connectivity features include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Sat Nav, parking camera and Blind Spot Monitor

All Jazz models feature Honda’s advanced e:HEV powertrain as standard

Available from £24,845 on the road*

Honda has added a new ‘Style’ grade to its Jazz e:HEV line-up, bringing new levels of design sophistication and individuality to the award-winning compact city car. Available on top-grade EX models, Style specification stands out with a range of black-themed styling enhancements and a bespoke new alloy wheel design.

On sale from £24,845 on the road* and available to customers from £259 per month*, the EX Style version is easily identifiable through its black body-side mouldings, mirror caps, rear spoiler and a painted two-tone roof. These are complimented by model-specific 16” alloys in black with a machined finish.

Style models retain Honda’s intuitive infotainment technology with seamless in-car connectivity provided by Android Auto and Apply CarPlay, accessed via the 9-inch touchscreen. As with the rest of the Jazz line-up, the Style grade also incorporates Honda’s innovative Magic Seats, which fold completely flat or flip up to offer unrivalled levels of usability.

Completing Honda’s connectivity offering, the Jazz EX Style also benefits from integrated satellite navigation, a parking camera, and Blind Spot Information, in addition to the comprehensive suite of Honda SENSING safety technologies that is included as standard on all models.

Part of Honda’s e:TECHNOLOGY line-up of efficient hybrid and electric vehicles, all versions of the Jazz are available exclusively with the brand’s advanced e:HEV two-motor hybrid powertrain technology. The all-new Jazz has been engineered to deliver an exceptional blend of strong performance and impressive efficiency, to complement its class-leading interior comfort and usability.

The new Style grade is being introduced a year on from the launch of the latest generation Jazz e:HEV, in which time it has received multiple awards from around the world, including the prestigious Red Dot Award for product design.

Prices for the new Jazz EX Style edition start from £24,845* on the road* and available to customers from £259 per month*.