Hospice celebrates Marjorie’s 30 years as a volunteer

MUM-OF-TWO Marjorie Carr has been honoured for her three decades of volunteering for a North-East hospice.

Marjorie, from Sedgefield, was presented with a Long Service Award in recognition of her 30 years volunteering for Butterwick Hospice Care, which has based in Stockton and Bishop Auckland.

The 78-year-old spends two days a week in Butterwick’s shop on Stockton High Street, where admiring colleagues celebrated her commitment to the charity and to her customers.

Marjorie said: “I started volunteering when I was 48 – my husband worked away a lot, and the kids had left home, and I just needed something to do. I saw in the newspaper that the hospice needed people to help in its charity shops, and I was only planning to do a couple of weeks, but here I am 30 years later!”

Marjorie’s dedication to the charity’s work was bolstered when her husband, John, was diagnosed with cancer and heart problems, and later passed away at Butterwick Hospice in 2004.

“I saw first-hand then how good the staff were, how they treated John, and they just did everything they could for us,” she said.

As well as a Long Service Award, colleagues also presented Marjorie with flowers, chocolates, a Marks & Spencer voucher, and a card made during an arts and crafts session by young patients in the Butterwick Children’s Hospice.

Mandy Gibany, who managed the shop until 2023, said: “Marjorie is wonderful company, and a fantastic worker. Anything you need, she’ll do. You can’t help becoming friends with her, she’s the type of person who likes people – she’s always having a laugh with the customers.”

Richard Beal, Butterwick’s volunteer service coordinator, added: “We want to say a massive ‘thank you’ to Marjorie and congratulate her on reaching such a momentous milestone. When I think of the value of the time she’s given freely and gladly over the last 30 years, it’s just humbling, and so greatly appreciated. We recognise that we have volunteers that have also been with us for many years and would like to take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt gratitude to them and our more recent team members.

“Butterwick Hospice Care simply couldn’t survive without incredible volunteers like Marjorie, and we’re always keen to speak with people who’d like to give their time to support our vital work. Anyone interested is very welcome to email me at volunteers@butterwick.org.uk, or call me on 01642 607742.”

