Many business owners cite dealing with finances as one of the most challenging parts of running their businesses. Accounting is highly time-consuming and doing it manually can lead to errors that significantly impact your business. Technology is helping, though, with numerous accounting solutions now replacing the spreadsheets many business owners used in the past. Cloud-based accounting solutions further solidify the convenience and power of such solutions, but should you move your accounting to the cloud?

The Cloud Provides Robust Data Security



Understandably, every business owner fears losing data, whether that is customer or business data. One of the most cited advantages of the cloud is its security.

If you are concerned about the security of your data, the best thing you can do is work with a reputable cloud accounting software provider. They should have a great reputation and not have faced security breaches in the past. The best thing about this is that such a provider will also provide backups that ensure you always have access to your data.

An important thing to remember is that no matter how secure the software company and their cloud are, you are still required to ensure things are secure on your end. You can enrol your employees in a cyber security course so they know how to secure their access to your cloud software and backups.

Such training will also benefit you in other ways, such as ensuring your employees can protect your internal IT infrastructure and any data you store yourself.

It Helps You Keep Everything Organised



If your business deals with large receipt volumes and numerous transactions, finding exactly what you need can be difficult. This is especially true for fast-paced and fast-growing companies. Instead of facing these hurdles, you can use cloud-based accounting software that makes it easy to find everything you need.

You also get access to additional features like reports and analyses that help you better understand your business’s financial health . These solutions also allow you to integrate different tools and use them together to achieve things you might not be able to when using only one solution or software.

The Cloud Streamlines Invoice Handling



Businesses still handling invoicing manually are missing out on the benefits of having software do it for them automatically. A typical issue is duplication of tasks. Once you issue a manual invoice, you then have to copy it into your accounting system. Crucially, you might miss important cash flow insights that can severely impact your business.