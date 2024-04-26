Microgaming Revamps Visual Identity in Pursuit of Regaining Market Dominance

One of the pioneers of the platform software industry, Microgaming is now on its way to completely shake up its branding and identity, as part of efforts to win back its place as one of the greats in the market. Since the inception of the company, there has been significant progression in both visual aesthetics and user experience in the wider industry, and Microgaming is now taking its chance to refresh its online presence.

Microgaming has always been a trailblazer in the software provider world, working with some of the best online casinos in the business. For example, many non-GamStop casino sites will gain a good reputation for themselves if they’re known to be working with a reputable company such as Microgaming. In return, Microgaming will be more likely to collaborate with online casinos that provide the best service to their users: live dealer options, a wide variety of available games, slot machines, and so on.

Although a lot of changes are taking place, there are a few things that will remain the same. Both the iconic name and logo of Microgaming are here to stay, for obvious reasons. The branding is instantly recognisable, and keeping these original components of the company serves as a way to pay homage to all of the hard work that went into its inception. In other words, the visual identity will be transforming, but the brand mission and core values will not; and keeping the same logo and name is a reflection of that.

The key reasons behind this aesthetic update is to connect with a modern audience, and communicate the forward-thinking and progressive ethos of the company. The goal was not to alienate any long-standing customers or lose sight of Microgaming’s heritage, but instead to indicate that they are operating in the 21st century. Before this rebrand, one could argue that the values of the company were not accurately portrayed through visuals. An example of how this is now being achieved can be seen in the website. A lot of time and energy has gone into crafting a sleek site which is both sophisticated and user-friendly, displaying the focus Microgaming has on design and innovation, but also community and ease of access.

Another of the primary drivers behind this visual identity revamp is to boost the market presence of the brand. There is a lot more competition in the industry than there was three decades ago, when Microgaming began its journey. Therefore, a huge expansion is taking place, with the company now including a content aggregation business. All of this was made possible due to Games Global acquiring the content distribution and online gaming sector of Microgaming back in 2022. Not many businesses of this size would be comfortable with such a huge change, but it really is a testament to the fearless nature of Microgaming, and of its commitment to modernise and continue to grow.

As previously mentioned, the corporate website has undergone a big visual change, but so has the Play It Forward website, which is where the focus on people and social responsibility comes in. The core goals and mission of Microgaming were always about connecting with others and providing the best service in the industry, and now their online aesthetics are able to match that. A statement released by a spokesperson for Microgaming summarises that the rebrand will “inject new life into the brand through a contemporary look, vibrant design elements and a major focus on its people”.

There is no doubt that this update will have a positive effect on the trajectory of Microgaming. Already, they are one of the top technology and platform software providers, having helped to power some of the best online casinos, including crypto casinos. As it stands, they distribute more than 210 million bets per day, and this number will surely increase alongside their visual revamp of their corporate and Play It Forward websites. What’s more, Microgaming is currently the proud owner of over 20 industry awards, many of which for its commitments to diversity and inclusion. If this rebrand is anything to go by, it’s only going to get better for Microgaming.