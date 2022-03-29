Northern hotel group English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues has announced a raft of new senior management appointments in an expansion of its executive board.

The changes reflect the group’s ambitions for growing the business and developing its offer across its four star venues in the Lake District and North Lancashire.

Ben Berry moves up from sales and purchasing director to take the reins as group managing director, whilst his father Simon transfers into a newly created role of executive chairman.

Previously group managers, Teresa Lawrence, Matt Stanaway and Michael Kay all win promotions to the board as sales, hotel operations and leisure directors respectively.

Simon Berry from English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues says: “Teresa, Matt and Michael have all enjoyed long, successful careers with the group and their knowledge, experience and decision making input at the board table will be invaluable as we move the business forward.

“Ben takes over as managing director, taking charge of the day to day running of the business and allowing me to take more of an oversight and planning role.

“There’s no doubt that we’ve significantly strengthened the board with these new appointments as we look forward to some exciting times ahead for our venues, staff and guests.”

The hotel group has been in the Berry family for over 60 years with Ben Berry representing the fifth generation at the helm. Its venues are Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa on Windermere, the Wild Boar Inn at Crook, the art-deco Midland Hotel in Morecambe and the Lancaster House Hotel in Lancaster.

Teresa, Matt and Michael join Simon, Tim and Ben Berry and finance director Matt Wilkinson as directors.

English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues is currently recruiting for staff across a range of hospitality industry disciplines. To find out more about available jobs and to apply, visit https://englishlakes.co.uk/jobs/