An international hospitality professional from Egypt has joined the team at a Lake District spa resort as deputy general manager.

English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues has appointed experienced operations management specialist Mohamed Serag to the new post at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa.

Originally from Cairo and fluent in both English and Arabic, Mohamed has enjoyed a stellar career in the hospitality and catering industry, working in 4 and 5 star luxury hotels across the Middle East and Europe.

Previous roles in food and beverage and operations management have included household names such as Four Seasons Hotels in Cairo, Sharm El-Sheikh and Hampshire, Fairmont, IHG and the Oxfordshire Golf Hotel and Spa.

Mohamed brings extensive event management experience to his new role. He was given a certificate of appreciation by The White House for his support for a US Presidential visit to Sharm El-Sheikh in 2003, as well as helping to organise a summit hosted by King Abdullah with 35 kings and presidents amongst the 3,000 delegates in attendance.

Mohamed has led operations for the opening of various hotels including Four Seasons and the Fairmont Makah, one of the world’s tallest buildings and a landmark venue for the group. He was also a member of the opening team for the Alexandria Library in Egypt in 2002.

“I’m really thrilled about this latest step in my career,” says Mohamed. “Relocating from the South to one of the most beautiful places in the UK, and indeed Europe, is an exciting move for my family. I’m looking forward to helping the hotel group maintain Low Wood Bay’s position as a leading Lake District venue.”

General manager at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa Nevil Jeffery adds: “Mohamed is an accomplished professional with extensive hospitality management and leadership experience and an international outlook. We look forward to his contribution here in taking the venue to even greater heights in terms of staff development and giving our guests memorable stays and great service.”

English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues is recruiting for staff at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa. To find out more about available jobs and to apply, visit https://englishlakes.co.uk/jobs/