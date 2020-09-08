A new housing development in Yarm has seen a surge in sales post lockdown, with 25 homes being snapped up following the lifting of restrictions.

Bellway is building new homes at Conyers Green, off Green Lane, at the southern edge of the town.

Around 70 per cent of the 168 properties being built for private sale have now been purchased.

Oliver Wray, Sales manager for Bellway Durham, said: “Conyers Green has been an extremely popular development ever since it launched and the high level of sales we have seen since lockdown is partly a result of pent-up demand following several weeks of inactivity in the housing market.

“However, that is only part of the story. We have also noticed a growing demand from buyers looking to relocate from larger towns such as Middlesbrough, Stockton and Darlington in search of a more attractive location and better quality of life.

“While Yarm’s bustling high street, its diverse mix of shops, restaurants and bars and its picturesque riverside setting have long made it a sought-after location for housebuyers in the North East, its charms have become even more appealing to those reassessing their priorities following the experience of lockdown.

“The popularity of Conyers Green has much to do with the enduring appeal of Yarm, but its location also sets it apart from other housing developments in the town. Situated on the southern edge of Yarm, but still within a mile of the town centre, the development backs onto open countryside and is less than half a mile from Conyers School.

“But perhaps its biggest selling point is the fact that Yarm railway station is just a 2-minute walk away, making this the ideal spot for commuters who work in Middlesbrough, Northallerton or York, all of which are connected by direct services.”

Conyers Green features a selection of three, four and five-bedroom homes for sale. Prices currently start at £199,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached house.

There is a four-bedroom viewhome at Conyers Green which can be viewed by prior appointment only. The property is an Oak house type, which features an open-plan kitchen, dining and family area, a separate living room, two en suite shower rooms and a family bathroom.

For more information, or to book an appointment to view the showhome, call 01642 037635 or visit bellway.co.uk.