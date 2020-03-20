People don’t give much thought to mattresses as long as they do what they’re supposed to do, which is a shame because they play a lot more critical role in health than we can ever imagine. When it comes down to health, and a good night’s rest, the mattress is everything. There’s no better time than now to throw out the old one and invest in a high-quality mattress to boost your overall health. The right mattress will change everything. You’ll wake up with less pain and more energy.

Comfort and back support

Comfort matters as far as getting a good night’s sleep is concerned. Being comfortable helps you fall asleep faster, not to mention that your body finally has the chance to relax. You don’t stay in bed, tossing and turning, trying to find a comfortable position. The optimal firmness of the mattress depends on the individual – more precisely, the shape and mobility of the spine. Comfort is outstanding, but find something that minimizes the pressure on the back. If you suffer from chronic back pain, the right mattress can make all the difference. Don’t rush into buying. There isn’t one type of mattress that’s suitable for everyone. There is an abundance of mattress options that can help you achieve better health, so choose wisely.

Keeping the allergens away

Old mattresses represent heaven for allergens. If you’ve been experiencing symptoms such as itching, sneezing, watery eyes, or wheezing, you most likely have an allergic reaction to dust mite feces. They tend to accumulate inside the mattress. Allergies lead to congestion and swelling in the neck, which in turn impacts your ability to get a good night’s sleep.

If you don’t wish to wake up with itchy eyes, a runny nose, or constant sneezing, replace your mattress as soon as possible. Only the best selling mattresses are safe for people with allergies. They limit the propagation of microorganisms associated with allergies such as dust mites, bacteria, and even fungus. Don’t buy the most expensive mattress money can buy. Price doesn’t guarantee value.

Help with losing weight

What connection is there between the mattress and losing weight? The explanation is simple. Poor sleep causes weight gain impacting appetite regulation, glucose metabolism, and increasing blood pressure. Poorly sleeping can even increase your risk of becoming obese. Good sleep is the key to losing weight, so all the more reason to invest in a new mattress. Your current mattress is keeping you from living a healthy life. Make sure that you have a pleasant sleep environment.

A lumpy mattress and worn-out pillows will most certainly give you a nightmare. Look for one that matches your sleeping style. Every sleeping position has its own needs and firmness level. Once you start sleeping better, your body will immediately react to your weight loss efforts. Not only will you be in full control of your appetite, but also you’ll reach your fitness goals. You’ll become slimmer and healthier.