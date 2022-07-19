If you’re in search of a new incentivization strategy for your customers, a reward points system is the way to go. According to the stats provided by Smallbizgenius, over 70% of consumers prefer companies that offer rewards.

Building a win-win reward program strategy can be challenging: restrictions of the core functionality, low-quality free solutions, incompatibilities, complex onboarding and setup process, unresponsive support team, and other blemishes can take away from your program being a success.

Ahead, learn how you can add a quality reward points system to your online store using Adobe Commerce and the third-party Magento 2 plugins.

Adobe Commerce Only Feature

Although Magento Open Source does not come with the possibility to launch and run a rewards program (you’ll need to opt for a third-party solution), Adobe Commerce opens up the following opportunities to the users:

Reward points history in the users’ account dashboard. Here, the users can quickly access details on the changes in their reward points balances, i.e., points accrual, redemption, and expiration.



The threshold for points balance redemption. It allows displaying the minimum number of store credits a shopper should collect before being able to redeem them.

Setting credits balance cap to limit the maximum number of collected points.

Expiration dates and alerts. You can choose when the acquired points shall expire and inform shoppers about the upcoming expiration dates.

Ability to automate the process of refunding points (or not)

Adding a landing page with your loyalty program details

“They say people would go an extra mile for praise and rewards. Consistency in showing recognition to your shoppers can do wonders to your customers’ loyalty. Store credits and reward points help demonstrate how thankful your brand is for pouring their time and money into your product, not the competition,” says Ellie Yantsan, Marketing Executive at Mageworx.

Besides, Adobe Commerce offers to get rewards for performing the following actions:

Purchase

Registration

Newsletter signup

Leaving a review

Sending an invitation to place an order

For more details on the functionality available in Adobe Commerce, please consult the official user guide.

But if you are not using the Adobe Commerce version, you’d require to hire a Magento Developer or opt for a third-party solution to introduce such features in Magento Open Source.

Loyalty Reward Points Extension for Magento 2

The Magento Community boasts a long list of solutions to introduce a reward points system.

How to choose a solution that is good for your business?

Study the list of out-of-the-box features it comes with to ensure they meet the goals of your business.

Consult the module’s user guide for more details and to ensure the setup guidelines are clear and concise.

Learn what other users say about the solution, the company, and the customer care team. You’ll need to communicate with them in case of an issue. It’s a must for technical support to be responsive.

Reach out to the extension’s vendor to test their responsiveness, and ask questions about the solution, if any .

What Features Should a Magento 2 Loyalty Module Have?

While different extension vendors’ solutions vary, they have a specific functionality set in common. You’re likely to expect the following features when searching for a third-party add-on:

Conditions and rules. It is one of the most critical features of running a successful loyalty program. What customer actions will you encourage with rewards points? Most commonly, such actions include placing an order, leaving a review, newsletter subscription, and registration.

Besides, rules help store admins choose to apply store credits to specific products in the shopping cart or to the whole cart.

Various points calculation options. Flexibility in points calculation is also critical. Commonly, you’ll be offered to calculate points by percentage or as fixed. Besides, a Magento Loyalty module can let you offer rewards for purchasing a specific number of items or spending a specific amount of money.

Setting points conversion rates. When running a loyalty program, it is essential to set point conversion rates, and you must expect the functionality from a quality reward points solution.

Marketing message on the front-end. Such messages are another way to inform site users about what they need to perform to earn points or what their balance is.

Expiration dates. Should you require to stimulate customers to spend the earned store credits, you’ll need to make them expirable.

Email notifications. Such functionality allows building a bond with your shoppers and keeping them instantly informed on their points balance changes.

Points import/export possibility. It is another handy points management option, which allows managing store credits in bulk and even migrating data from one store to another.

API support. This technology has become more acute recently as it allows retrieving a variety of points-related data via API.

Summary

This article highlighted all possible means to add a reward points system to Magento 2. If your store is on Adobe Commerce, you are likely to enjoy the scope of features the core platform offers. Conversely, Magento Open Source users would need to opt for a third-party solution or hire a Magento 2 Developer to introduce such functionality in their stores (or to expand the Adobe Commerce features).

Either way, you’ve got the options and should take your unique business requirements as a starting point and make a decision based on your goals and assets.