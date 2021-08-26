The cannabis plant has many chemical compounds. Out of it, Delta-8 THC is one of the most popular and sought after by users. Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol or simply Delta-8 THC is a psychoactive compound that causes mild mind-altering effects when consumed.

This chemical can be found in marijuana leaves, flowers, stems, and seeds. THC acts on receptors in the brain which affects normal neurotransmission that results in changes like altered states of consciousness (elevated mood) as well as impaired body movement coordination etc.

The intoxicating effect of Delta-8 THC is quite different from other forms of cannabinoids such as CBD. In a nutshell, these two are structurally similar but different chemically because Delta-8 THC has a Hydroxyl group inside the propyl side whereas CBD has a carboxyl group inside the propyl side.

Delta-8 THC is not present in large quantities, rather it is present in trace amounts in marijuana. With that said, finding Delta-8 THC and smoking it by itself is the perfect legal substance that you can use to get moderately high.

There are other options that you can try but it can be quite hard unless you visit states like Colorado where marijuana is legal for recreational use.

But if you want to get high on D8 then there are legal ways to do so without having restrictions or worrying about the law.

What Makes Delta-8 Different?

This compound differs from other cannabinoids because its biochemistry closely mirrors our body’s own naturally produced endocannabinoid (such as anandamide) which are neurotransmitters released by cells within the body that help us maintain homeostasis or balance and regulate moods, memory, appetite and sleep cycles.

When activated by external cannabinoids such as D8, THC, or CBD, endocannabinoid receptors send signals through our bodies keeping us in balance. Delta-8 also differs from THC and even CBD because it is able to cross the blood brain barrier more readily and easily than these other compounds (which means its potential therapeutic effects are more likely to be realized).

What’s The Difference Between D8 And THC?

Delta-8 has a different kind of “high” from that of THC; it can make people feel relaxed and calm. So don’t consume this substance if you intend to do anything else requiring concentration, focus or alertness, including driving a car!

Also note that while many people find D8 preferable to THC for pain relief, some studies have found it to have positive effects compared to THC aftereffects – that is, rather than inducing pain or inflammation, D8 can make it go away.

What Does It Do?

Consuming mr. hemp flower Delta-8 helps restore the normal function of the endocannabinoid receptors after a medical condition triggers changes in their chemical signaling which can cause everything from depression to insomnia or chronic pain.

CBD may be considered the broadest spectrum of cannabinoids in that it appears to offer relief for many ailments; however, some conditions (such as cancer) may respond more effectively to Delta-8 and it is often considered a more effective anti-inflammatory than CBD.

Is Delta-8 THC Legal?

Delta is legal in all fifty states. It is commonly used in edibles, tinctures, and vape cartridges across the country.

Thanks to the 2018 farm bill, a new legal loophole exists for hemp, which is defined as cannabis plants with 0.3 percent Delta-9 THC or less. It becomes psychoactive when it surpasses 0.3%.

And that makes it legal for vendors to sell extract made with it without oversight or regulation at the federal level.

But in recent months, 14 states have passed legislation that recognizes individual compounds as separate from whole-plant cannabis and hemp. This means products containing Delta-8 THC are now illegal in those states — previously they were not banned by federal law but would be considered unlawful under certain circumstances.

Can I Have A Positive Drug Test From Consumption Of Delta-8?

It’s unlikely that Delta-8 will cause you to fail a drug test unless it is specifically looking for D8 or an analog of this molecule. Most standard drug screens look for cannabinoids that are like THC or CBD.

In other words, they look for compounds with similar chemical structures as these two prominent cannabinoids. Delta-8 is different: it has a very different chemical structure from the more well-known compounds such as THC and CBD and will not be detected in most standard drug tests.

How To Legally Get High on Delta-8 THC?

While Delta-8 is safe for people 21 and older to consume legally, it’s important to stay informed of the changes happening regarding the legality of this medicinally active compound. As more states move towards legalization, other factors may develop affecting the permissibility of Delta-8 THC while traveling and crossing state lines.

Delta-8 THC is currently legal in all 50 states, although 14 states have introduced legislation to specifically ban Delta-8 products. If you are traveling across state lines, check with the specific laws of those states as well as your own home state before purchasing to avoid any problems.

For example, if traveling from Colorado into Utah and carrying a container of edibles containing Delta-8, it’s best to dispose of them or face breaking federal law by transporting an illegal substance across state lines — a felony offense that could land you in prison for up to 5 years or on probation for 2.

How Were Individual Compounds Legally Defined?

Under 2018 Farm Bill Legislation, hemp was officially defined as cannabis with 0.3 percent or less Delta-9 THC by volume. This means a product made from the whole flower of the hemp plant is considered to have medicinal use and can be sold across state lines.

This means products containing Delta-8 are not federally regulated at this time. The law specifically addresses CBD and other cannabinoids contained within hemp; these laws allow for users to transport certain amounts of CBD products through state borders without fear of prosecution under federal laws.

Which States Have Banned The Use Of D8?

14 states in total have posed a complete ban on Delta-8 and its products. These include Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Utah.