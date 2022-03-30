Situated in Western Europe and home to some pretty famous cities, France is a tourist’s delight. From art and culture to incredible food, complex history, and fabulous fashion – there is a reason that France is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Europe.

On your first trip to France, you’re probably going to be trying to fit all of the big cities, famous landmarks, and cultural experiences in but there may be a better way to experience your trip. The French are known for taking their time and truly appreciating the things they experience.

In this article, we’re going to look at some of the ways you can make your first trip to France the best trip possible, including the kinds of travel documents you’ll need for France, the places you should visit in France, and some tips for having the best time on your first trip to France.

Travel documentation needed for your first trip to France

To begin with, you’re going to need to sort out the correct documentation for entering France. This documentation will either be an ETIAS or a visa and the choice depends on the length of time you wish to stay in France and the country in which you hold a passport.

An ETIAS, or Electronic Travel Information Authorization System, is a form of electronic travel authorization meant for visitors from countries with visa-waiver agreements with France. An ETIAS France for British citizens, and other visa-waiver country citizens, covers travel for up to 90 days in a 180-day period.

The ETIAS system was introduced in 2022 and will be required for all visitors into the Schengen Zone area of Europe by the end of the year. It was designed to offer improved security to nations in the area by providing further security checks on travelers who do not require a visa.

The ETIAS system is not a visa and requires only a passport, email address, and short online application but it is necessary for travel within these countries. It is linked electronically to your passport and is valid for three years.

If you are not from a visa-waiver country and are planning to travel into France for tourism purposes, then you will need to apply for a visa. You will likely need a Schengen Visa for this kind of travel but should check that this visa covers all aspects of your trip before applying.

A visa application takes longer than an ETIAS application and will require further documentation for the application.

In addition to your travel authorization, you should ensure you carry a valid passport with you while in France and that your trip is covered by insurance that can cover cancellations and any possible medical treatment you need while in France.

Places to visit on your first trip to France

France is vast and diverse and picking where you go may take some time since you’ll want to fit it all in! Below we’ve rounded up a few of our top places to visit on your first trip to France. Check it out to get some ideas.

Paris

The capital city of France is one of the most traveled cities in Europe and there are many, many reasons why. From galleries like the Louvre and landmarks like Notre Dame and the Eiffel Tower, your itinerary is going to be jam-packed when in Paris.

And it’s not just landmarks and tourist spots. There’s also incredible food to try on every corner and the fabulous fashion scene to immerse yourself in.

The French Riviera

Home to Europe’s rich and famous, a trip to the Riviera is well worth it. You could stop in Cannes, famous for the film festival and as the playground of the filthy rich, wander the lavender fields of Grasse, and head on a quick detour out of France to Monaco to soak up the luxury.

Brittany and Normandy

And for the history buffs, this region of France saw most of the major battles in WWII and the history is embedded deep. Head to the D-Day beaches or out to the WWII cemeteries to learn about this pivotal moment in European history.

Tips for your first trip to France

Your first trip to France can be daunting but below we’ve listed some of our top tips for having the best time possible. Check them out.

Learn some key phrases – Like in any foreign country, not everyone is going to speak English and it is polite to at least try to speak their language. Learn some key phrases for use in polite conversation to help get the best service possible.

Get out of the big cities – We’ve listed a few places to visit in France here and there are tonnes more. Getting out into the less-trodden places in France can make for a really exciting trip.

Try all of the food and all of the wine – France is renowned for having some of the greatest food in the world and so you should try as much of the local produce as possible while there.

Get used to eating late – It may take you by surprise when restaurants don’t open till late, but it is very common in Europe. Stock up on snacks if you can’t make it to 8 pm for dinner.

Final thoughts

France is an exciting European country to visit. Planning a trip may be difficult with all of the options but following our few tips can help you to have the best possible trip! Ensure you have the correct documents before embarking on your tour of France and plan your trip so that you get to see everything you want to.