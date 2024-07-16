How Experienced Solicitors Can Help Property Developers

Property development can be a complex and risky business. There are many legal considerations and potential pitfalls that developers need to be aware of. An experienced solicitor who specialises in property law can provide invaluable advice and support throughout the development process. Here are some of the key ways an expert solicitor can assist property developers.

Choosing the Right Site or Property

One of the most important decisions a developer has to make is selecting the right site or property for their project. A property solicitor can help assess the suitability of potential sites by reviewing legal title and identifying any restrictions, covenants, or rights of way that could impact the development. They will also consider planning law and advise if a site has potential for securing planning permission. Their legal expertise helps developers avoid costly mistakes when acquiring sites.

Securing Finance

Funding property developments requires considerable finance that developers need to secure from banks and other lenders. Solicitors play a key role in this process. They can liaise with lenders and advise on the documentation needed, and they can also advise on the appropriate financial structures and security required for developments.

Planning Applications

Navigating the planning process is vital but complex for property developers. Solicitors with experience in property development can advise on issues like planning permission and ensure your project aligns with local land use policies. They will ensure the application maximises the chances of success, which will ultimately save you money. The expertise of a local solicitor can help developers secure the necessary consents and negotiate complex legal considerations in a timely manner.

Contracts and Agreements

A property development project involves many different contracts and agreements with architects, builders, sub-contractors, suppliers, and so on. An experienced solicitor can draft and negotiate these complex legal documents to protect the developer’s interests. This includes considering contractual terms around timings, payments, quality standards, defects liability periods, insurance, and termination rights. Getting the contracts right avoids misunderstandings and provides remedies if problems emerge.

Site Issues

Problems can arise on development sites around boundaries, access, rights of way, and party walls. Property solicitors in Antrim are experts in this area of conveyancing law. They can check plans, review title deeds and negotiate solutions if disputes arise with neighbours. This helps developers avoid delays. Solicitors also draft the necessary legal documentation if access rights need establishing.

Completion and Handover

The final stage of a development’s construction involves formally completing the build and handing over to the new owner. Solicitors oversee this process by transferring the title deeds, establishing service charges, and completing all necessary legal formalities. They ensure everything is in order for a smooth completion and handover. This provides essential protection and peace of mind for developers as projects near the finish line.

Expert solicitors with experience working with property developers provide vital support at all stages of property developments. Their legal skills and experience help developers avoid pitfalls, secure finance, gain consents, resolve site issues, and ultimately deliver successful projects.