FELLSIDE TO UNVEIL ITS FIRST SHOW HOME…

THE first show home at an eagerly awaited new County Durham development will be unveiled this month (July).

Five homes have already been purchased off plan at Miller Homes North East’s new Fellside Gardens site overlooking the Lanchester Valley, at Delves Lane, Consett.

And now the company, which currently has 10 sites under development across the North East, will give potential buyers a first look at one of the most high-spec properties on sale at a special event on Saturday 20 July.

The five-bedroom Wilkin features a large, open plan kitchen, dining and family area, separate laundry room and lounge with feature bay window.

Two of the bedrooms are en-suite with the principal bedroom also having its own dressing room and, like many of the other three to five-bedroom properties on the development, it is also fitted with solar panels.

Miller Homes staff will be on hand throughout the day to answer questions and guide potential buyers through the house styles, specification and guide prices of the first homes set to be released for sale.

An independent financial advisor and legal expert will also be on site to help with any queries or concerns regarding affordability and the home buying process, while

a waffle van will be offering free treats.

The Fellside Gardens development will include three distinct character areas, which will provide a mix of diverse and attractive street scenes in an attractive semi-rural setting.

And many of the 288 properties will also incorporate high specification energy saving features such as external electric vehicle charging points, flue gas and waste water heat recovery systems and solar PV diverters which divert excess electricity to the hot water cylinder.

“Interest has been particularly high for Fellside Gardens,” said sales director Lauren Angus, “which isn’t surprising given its location and the opportunity to enjoy a semi-rural lifestyle that it offers.

“We are always very excited to unveil a show home and our design team really have excelled themselves with the Wilkin, which is absolutely beautiful.

“We will have everything in place on the day to not only showcase the development but to guide and advise anyone looking to make a move through the house buying process.”

