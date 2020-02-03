The demand for CCSP (Certified Cloud Security Professional) certified is on the rise with the increase in the prevalence of cloud computing. The CCSP exam is not as tough as the CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional) exam. But, at the same time, it doesn’t mean that you can take the exam easily. You need to prepare well as there are no shortcuts to pass the ISC2 CCSP exam other than practicing it more and more. Now you can get high-quality CCSP online training to better prepare for the exam.

CCSP exam certification

CCSP certification is a globally recognized certification that represents the high-level standards of cloud security expertise. When a candidate earns CCSP certification, it proves that the candidate has hands-on experience and deep knowledge of design, architecture, operations and service orchestration of cloud security.

The difficulty of the CCSP exam

The CCSP exam contains a total number of 125 multiple-choice questions. The candidate gets 4 hours of time to attend the exam. The candidates have to cover study time or preparation for 300 hours or as per the nature of the training or study guide. The candidates must get 700 out of 1000 points to pass the exam. Most of the experts and professionals give CCSP exam 5 for difficulty on 1 to 10 scale and 9 for the CISSP exam.

Tips to prepare for the exam

There are several tips that help the candidates to pass the exam on the first attempt. Quality resources and systematic preparation put a strong foundation for successful preparation. The following resources can help you pass the exam.

Official CCSP self-paced training

The official training materials are provided by ISC2 and are made available online on the website. The course material comes with an electronic version of CCSP student workbook, interactive flashcards, 120 days of access to course content and recordings from the time of purchase, and post-assessment practice questions to assess the training results.

Official study guide

The reviewed official study guide is endorsed by ISC2 and it contains exercise & chapter review, 334 pages of reading content, hundreds of flashcards, PDF glossary, and two complete practice exams and more.

Select the best training course

Official course materials are not the only solution to prepare for CCSP certification. You can also prefer one of the best CCSP certification courses provided by reputed training centers in the country. They can provide the course materials created and curated by industry experts at affordable rates. They also provide advanced study materials that cover complete range of skills included in CCSP.

Key features

There are several online training institutes in the country to provide with CCSP course materials. The key features of the best online CCSP course include 50 hours of blended learning, lifetime access to self-paced learning, industry-recognized course completion certificate, 7 real-world case studies, and more.

A best CCSP online training course covers skills including Cloud Computing Concepts, Cloud Architecture and Design, Cloud Infrastructure Security, Cloud Data Lifecycle, Cloud Application Security, Vulnerabilities and Risk, Threat Modeling, Encryption, Identity and Access Management, Cloud Security Operations, Risk Management, and Analysis, Disaster Recovery, and Business Continuity.

Get updated content

The contents of the CCSP exam have updated and refreshed to cover the most common issues faced by cloud security professionals to help them mitigate those issues. Some topics have been realigned and some have updated to make the exam more accurate. Hence make sure that your course comes with the updated content.

Training options

Selecting the right training option is one of the best ways to make the CCSP training really effective by reducing toughness. You can select from Self-paced Learning, Blended Learning, and Corporate Training.

Self-paced Learning

When official course material doesn’t provide lifetime access, Self-paced learning from reputed training centers of the country provide life-time access to high-quality content developed and curated by industry experts. The course also assures 24 x 7 learner assistance and support through interactive online platforms.

Blended Learning

Blended learning provides 90 days of flexible access to online access. This course also provides lifetime access to high-quality self-paced e-learning content, live class recordings, and 24 x 7 learner assistance.

Corporate Training

Corporate training is customized to the requirement of teams in various organizations. This course comes with the blended learning model; self-paced e-learning and instructor-led options. The course comes with flexible pricing options, enterprise dashboards for individuals & teams, enterprise-grade learning management system (LMS) and 24 x 7 learner assistance.

Eligibility

The online CCSP certification course can be done by anyone who wishes to enhance the knowledge on various aspects of cloud security and to make use of the best career opportunities in cloud computing and IT networks. The course also best suits for security administrators, enterprise architects, security architects, systems engineers, security engineers, security consultants, and system architects.

CCSP certificate

Even though anyone can do the online course, the candidate should have a minimum of 5 years of work experience in IT which should include three years in Information security, and one year in cloud security.

Systematic training

Your effort is what really makes you fit to handle the difficulty of the CCSP exam. Make a comfortable and convenient timetable and stick to it diligently. Adjust the timetable and work accordingly to earn sufficient work experience and knowledge of cloud solutions and security. Make sure that you cover all of the topics of the exams without leaving doubts behind. The important factors that you need to consider throughout training to crack the exam are persistence, patience, and consistency.

Now you better know the importance of quality CCSP training and efforts from your end to pass CCSP exam to get globally recognized certification in cloud security. There are reputed online CCSP training centers in the county with well-defined and developed courses that help you to become competitive certified cloud security professional in the competitive job industry to win the deserving careers.