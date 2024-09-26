How is the presidential race heading up and how this impacts the UK

As of September 2024, the U.S. presidential race is shaping up to be highly competitive, primarily between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Polls show them virtually tied, with Harris holding a slight edge in national polling, currently at around 49% compared to Trump’s 46%​(

)​(

). In key swing states like Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina, the race is tight, reflecting Trump’s slight leads in some recent polls​(

).

The upcoming election is notable not just for its political implications but also for its potential impact on the UK. A Trump victory could signal a return to more isolationist policies, which may affect transatlantic trade and cooperation on global issues such as climate change and security. Conversely, a Harris presidency might lead to a strengthened relationship, particularly in addressing global challenges collaboratively​(

).

Both candidates are focusing heavily on economic issues, healthcare, and immigration, reflecting broader public concerns. The outcome will likely influence not just U.S. domestic policy but also international relations, including trade agreements and military partnerships, which are crucial for the UK​(

)​(

).

For more detailed information on the current state of the race, you can follow updates on platforms like Politico and Financial Times.