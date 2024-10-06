Who is Keir Starmer?

Keir Starmer is a prominent British politician who currently serves as the Leader of the Labour Party in the United Kingdom. Born on September 2, 1962, in Southwark, London, Starmer has had a successful career as a human rights lawyer before entering politics. He is known for his work in criminal law, human rights, and constitutional law, and has been involved in several high-profile cases throughout his legal career.

Starmer studied law at the University of Leeds before going on to complete a postgraduate degree in European Law at the University of Oxford. He was called to the bar in 1987 and worked as a barrister specializing in human rights issues. In 2008, he was appointed Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), a role in which he served until 2013. During his time as DPP, Starmer worked on cases involving terrorism, cybercrime, and phone hacking, among others.

In 2015, Starmer was elected as the Member of Parliament for Holborn and St Pancras, and he has since risen through the ranks of the Labour Party to become its leader. He succeeded Jeremy Corbyn as leader in April 2020, following the party’s defeat in the 2019 general election. As leader, Starmer has focused on rebuilding the party’s image and reconnecting with voters, particularly in traditionally Labour-supporting areas that turned Conservative in the last election.