Talk about the latest diet trends today and Ketogenic Diet tops the chart with élan. From celebs to fitness experts to common people trying to lose weight- everybody is curious and talking about Keto Diet. By definition, it’s a form of diet which focuses more on high-fat (natural) and less on carbohydrates. Essentially, Keto shares a good lot of similarities with Atkins diet.

The diet-plan works to drastically reduce carb intake as well as replace with fat. The whole process of carb reduction transcends the body into high metabolic state (ketosis) that helps to burn fat faster. There are several diet plans, such as Keto slim, Vegan diets and many more.

However, one of the main benefits of Ketogenic diet is that it can significantly help to improve your immune system.

How does it help immune system?

A study was conducted recently where the researchers fed the Keto diet (low-carb, high-fat diet) to a group of mice who were infected with flu virus. The report revealed that the group of mice who were given Keto diet showed higher rate of survival in comparison to the group that was on regular high-carb diet. The researchers found that the Keto one led to release of immune-system cells which produce mucus around lung cell linings. The mucus produced helped to trap the flu virus on time before it could get worse.

According to the researchers, inflammasomes (activators of immune system) can lead to harmful responses in immune system of the host. The great news is, Ketogenic diet is able to prevent formation of these unwanted inflammasomes which eventually helps to strengthen immunity.

Below are some health benefits of Keto diets.

Helps to manage diabetes.

Ketogenic diet has proven to be really effective for both Diabetes Type 2 and 1. Studies have shown the said diet results in drastic reduction in levels of blood sugar. The primary reason here is the low-carb content of the diet plan.

In one of the studies more than 50% of subjects following Keto diet had to decrease or even discontinue diabetes medical dosage- thanks to lower levels of blood sugar. Not only that, the participants lost around 8.7 kg on average and experienced reduced Triglycerides, blood pressure and waist line.

Tackles Metabolic Syndrome

Metabolic syndrome can be defined as a serious condition which can be identified by the following symptoms-

High blood pressure

Abdominal obesity

High levels of blood sugar (fasting)

Low levels of good cholesterol

High Triglycerides

Metabolic Syndrome spikes risks of obesity, diabetes and heart issues. Keto diet follows a low-carb diet which has shown to enhance metabolic rate that eventually fights off Metabolic Synbdrome.

Fights obesity.

Keto diet helps to get rid of obesity in two ways- appetite suppression and dramatic weight loss.

A Keto diet plan is packed with protein and natural fat in high quantity which keeps you full without making you fat- thanks to less percentage of carbs. As you feel full, you don’t have the desire to over-binge which prevents unwanted weight gain.

Then Keto diet drains out excess water from your body that consequently lowers insulin levels as well as results in weight loss. People who religiously follow Keto diet experience dramatic weight loss in more than 15 days.

Manages epilepsy.

Keto diet isn’t just about fat loss and a strong immune body. Studies have shown that the diet plan can even help to manage epileptic seizures. As per the researchers, Keto diet can successfully prevent epileptic bouts thanks to its high natural fat content.

Helps to combat cancer.

Certain kinds of cancers such as breast cancers are connected to diabetes, obesity and high level of blood sugar. We have already discussed that Keto diet helps to fight off all these problems with élan. As a result, the diet plan is even able to manage certain cancerous conditions, in tandem with radioation, surgery and chemotherapy.

In fact, studies carried on mice on Keto diet have shown reduction in advancement of different cancers. As per experts, the diet is especially helpful to fight brain cancer.

What you can and cannot eat in Keto diet?

Let’s wind up with a brief summary of the foods that are allowed and also not allowed in Ketogenic Diet.

Foods that are allowed.

Leafy greens

Meat

Nuts

Seeds

Full-fat dairy

Berries

Avocados

Coconut

Foods that are not allowed

Grains (wheat and rice)

Sugar

Sweet potatoes and white potatoes

Fruits with high carb content

However, if you are planning to start a Keto diet, make sure to consult a certified dietician and a physician for a customized, safe and appropriate Ketogenic diet.