Do you want to buy a skateboard that is powered by electricity?

You may be concerned about the cost. Whether or not it surpasses your budget. You might be wondering how much an e-skateboard costs compared to a traditional skateboard. Furthermore, if the e-skates are truly worth it.

Don’t be concerned. We’ve figured out how to solve your difficulties. An electric skateboard can cost anywhere from $200 and $2000! The cost is determined by a variety of factors and varies by brand.

Let’s take a closer look at the pricing of an electric skateboard and why manufacturers charge it.

How much does an electric skateboard cost?

The most frequently asked question before purchasing an electric skateboard is, “How much does it cost?”

As previously stated, the cost of an electric skateboard can range between $200 and $2000. You may become confused about which one to buy. Allow us to assist you.

You can find cheaper brands of skateboards on Amazon for $100, but this is not recommended because it does not guarantee durability. You can’t expect the low-cost boards to be of high quality.

The boards made of “Chinese” materials range in price from $300 to $600. These boards have a high speed and range. As a result, if you’re looking for a low-cost option with high quality, these are the brands to choose.

If you have the money to spend, try purchasing high-priced ones with superior features. Popular brands frequently have a long-lasting brand name. As a result, you don’t have to be concerned about your skateboards being damaged.

Skateboards from popular brands range in price from $400 to $2000. The price is determined by the components of the board, such as the motor, batteries, wheels, and decks.

Why are electric skateboards high-priced?

Many people believe that e-skateboards are prohibitively expensive for no apparent reason. However, this is not the case.

We’ll explain why manufacturers charge more to sell an electric skateboard.

Battery

While a regular skateboard does not require a battery, an electric skateboard does. This is one of the primary reasons an electric skateboard is more expensive than a standard one.

The battery is the most crucial and valuable component of an e-skateboard. A battery pack can cost you up to $500. As a result, the manufacturers charge a higher price for the electric skateboard.

Manufacturers add extra features to batteries for safety reasons, ensuring that the batteries do not overheat and cause any accidents. As a result, the skateboard’s price rises.

If you choose to pay a little more for a high-quality battery, you can be sure that your skateboard will last a long time. An electric skateboard battery can last for up to two years.

Motor

The electric skateboard motor powers the board forward, allowing it to work fast and efficiently.. A motor receives the power from the electric batteries and turns that force into speed.

Thus, if you need a skateboard to perform faster and stronger, you might need to get one with the premium level of motor.

Dual motors are included on the e-skateboards so that you can get the most out of them. The price of a dual motor ranges from $200 to $300. You can get a skateboard with only one engine. Single motors range in price from $50 to $100.

Perhaps you’re getting an idea about why electric skateboards are expensive. Bear with us as we’re not finished yet.

A niche product

Because the market for electric skateboards is “monopolistic,” the companies selling this product do not have large manufacturing facilities. As a result, there are no or little competition in this market. As a result, they tend to raise prices.

Another noteworthy point is that the company must spend a lot of money to advertise the e-skateboards. Furthermore, these skateboards must be maintained. As a result, you may need to buy one with a long warranty.

If a company grants a warranty to provide you with services, they must invest a lot of money in order to do so. As a result, several companies charge higher prices for e-skates.

The deck

You may be wondering how a deck can raise the price of a skateboard.

An electric skateboard’s deck is made of wood, but it is made of different types of plywood. In addition, composites are used in the design of a deck. A deck is made up of several layers, each of which contributes to its strength and durability.

The prices for wooden decks range from $30 to $200. Carbon decks, on the other hand, cost between $200 and $500, which is a significant amount of money for the creation of an e-skateboard deck.

Location

When determining the prices of e-skateboards, it is critical to consider the location of the manufacturing company.

The reason for this is that it takes a team of people to build an premium level electric skateboard. They necessitate fees, salaries, and taxes.

Companies based in North America or Europe must pay massive amounts of taxes and fees to their employees. Chinese companies, on the other hand, are not required to pay higher taxes and fees to their employees.

As a result, Chinese brands are less expensive than American brands. This is why, the price is also determined by the manufacturing companies.

Final Words

We hope you now have a good idea of how much an electric skateboard costs. Don’t be alarmed if you see higher prices for an electric skateboard because you now understand why manufacturers charge such high prices. It all depends on the board’s construction components.

Before purchasing, make sure to review all of the points we have discussed in this article. Make a decision based on your preferences, choices, and budget.

If you decide to buy a high-quality electric skateboard, you will undoubtedly get your money’s worth.

Happy skating!