Do you struggle with bad breath? Peppermint Oil Capsules can be a discreet and easy way to get your breath smelling fresh again.

Brushing your teeth isn’t always enough and bad breath can be caused by an upset stomach which can be difficult to tackle.

Here’s how Peppermint Oil Capsules could be the solution for you.

What Are Peppermint Oil Capsules?

Peppermint Oil Capsules work to take on the causes of foul smells coming from the stomach and gut to keep your breath smelling fresh.

Peppermint oil is a herb from the mint family and, when concentrated and used in the form of a supplement, studies have shown that Peppermint oil is ideal for an upset stomach which is often the cause of discomfort and unpleasant odours.

Coming in a capsule form, this is a discreet and easy solution for any breath concerns you may have.

You can buy authentic Peppermint Oil Capsules from here: https://www.shytobuy.uk/maxmedix-peppermint-oil-softgels.html

Peppermint Oil Uses

Peppermint oil has a wide variety of uses. For example, it can be used as:

a treatment for a variety of conditions, including irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), nausea, and other digestive issues, as well as the common cold and headaches

a topical application for relief from itching, muscle pain, and headache

a flavoring agent in foods and in products such as mouthwashes

a fresh, pleasing scent added to soaps and cosmetic products

Peppermint oil has a sharp odor that’s cool and refreshing. Its taste is similar. You may be familiar with the coolness in your mouth after you consume something with a peppermint flavor.

The main chemical components of peppermint oil are menthol and menthone. However, there are many more as well.

What Does Peppermint Oil Do In The Body?

It helps muscles relax:

Peppermint’s main active ingredient, menthol, found in the leaves and flowers of the plant is thought to have a relaxing effect on the smooth muscle of the intestine, relieving muscle spasms.

When applied to the skin, it’s muscle-relaxant effect has been shown to soothe headaches, too.

It can ease stomach pain:

Scientists think peppermint temporarily desensitises pain sensors in the gut, reducing abdominal discomfort.A 2016 study in Digestive Diseases and Sciences found it also works as an anti-inflammatory and reduces excess gassiness, which can relieve tummy aches and pains.

It can tackle constipation:

Peppermint’s relaxant effect on muscles means it also speeds up transit of food through the gut, reducing symptoms of indigestion such as bloating and constipation.

It can help keep your teeth clean:

Peppermint is a popular toothpaste flavour for a reason, and not just the fresh minty taste. It has antibacterial and antifungal properties, which can help your mouth fight against dental plaque.

Peppermint Oil Capsules Ingredients

Sunﬂower Seed Oil

Sunflower seed oil is rich in vitamin E, supplying your skin with calming and moisturising properties. This is an all-natural, healthy ingredient that can help look after your skin and maintain its health.

Gelatin

Typically available from animal parts, gelatin is rich in the amino acid glycine which is an essential building block of proteins. Most modern-day diets do not include animal skin, bones and connective tissues which are considered to be the main sources of essential amino acids. This is why gelatin is included in this formulation for an additional boost.

Glycerine

Glycerine is a sugar alcohol that derives from animal and plant sources. Glycerine is an odourless, syrupy liquid with a sweet flavour making these easy to take softgel capsules to go nicely with your meal. You will often find glycerine in toothpastes or mouthwashes.

Who Are Peppermint Oil Capsules For?

If you’re dealing with stomach issues resulting in bad odours, then Peppermint Oil Capsules are ideal for you.

We can all be affected by bad breath whether you’re a smoker, going on a date, meeting with important clients, because of the food you eat, or simply want to look after your breath naturally, these softgel capsules are here to help! Freshen up and feel confident with this unique Peppermint formula!

How To Take Peppermint Oil Capsules

Take just 1 Peppermint Oil Capsule daily with water and some food, ideally with your main meal.

It is recommended that you take the softgel capsules around the same time each day for consistency.

As this supplement is made from natural ingredients, it is safe for you to use with no known side effects.