It’s no secret that smoking tobacco has adverse effects on your well-being. Sharing these risks is usually the basis of campaigns to quit smoking. But even though these campaigns are honest about the negative impacts of tobacco, they often just make smokers feel worse instead of encouraging lifestyle changes.

Creating good healthy smoking habits will help you feel better about your habit, no matter your relationship with tobacco. Try incorporating some of these tips into your life to support lung and heart health without any shame.

Try Nicotine Pouches

Cutting tobacco use completely will have the most drastic improvement on your health, but as smokers know, that’s not an easy task. The nicotine in tobacco products makes you chemically addicted, and it can take more than willpower to wean off of it.

Many smokers use nicotine products to quit tobacco, including synthetic nicotine pouches. Pouches like the NIIN Zero Tobacco Nicotine Pouches are placed between your lip and gums so that the nicotine can be absorbed directly.

Keep in mind that tobacco-derived nicotine products may still give you some negative side effects, like an upset stomach and sore mouth.

Exercise Regularly

Exercise strengthens your lungs and heart. It’s recommended to try and get at least 30 minutes of exercise five days a week, but exercising more when possible is also a good habit for any smoker.

We know it can be difficult to incorporate exercise into your routine if you’re not used to it. However, physical activity of any kind supports respiratory and circulatory health—not just rigorous exercise sessions. Regular activities that will make a difference include cleaning, regular walking, and gardening.

Breathing exercises will even help your body take in air more efficiently, which greatly benefits smokers.

Get Your Annual Checkup if You Haven’t Already

Preventative medicine is the most effective healthcare. Getting regular checkups allows your doctor to monitor your health and find concerning symptoms, which is especially important with tobacco’s effects on the body.

Annual checkups aren’t the only time to see the doctor. Don’t hesitate to make an appointment if you have chronic health symptoms that seem to linger, like a prolonged cough and nausea.

Check the Air Quality Before Going Outside

Air pollution contributes to thousands of deaths every year. When you go outside and inhale poor air quality, tiny particles enter your lungs. The smaller the particles, the harder it is for your lungs to get rid of them before damage is done.

Continuous exposure to air pollution may cause lung conditions to develop and can exacerbate pre-existing diseases. If you smoke, check the local air quality before leaving the house. You won’t always be able to stay home when air quality is low, but at least you’ll know when staying indoors is the safest choice.

Face masks can help you breathe easier on high-pollution days and are commonly used in smog-heavy regions.

Clean Any Neglected Areas of Your Home

Like outdoor pollutants, indoor pollutants can worsen breathing and exacerbate respiratory conditions. Common indoor pollutants include:

Dust

Animal dander

Cockroach droppings

Mould spores

Though your lungs are usually capable of filtering pollutants out after some time, it becomes difficult to do so when the exposure is constant. To improve indoor air quality, make a plan to clean any areas of your home that tend to get ignored. Maintain a regular cleaning schedule for the rooms you spend the most time in.

Take Control of Your Healthy Lifestyle

Your health needs as a smoker are unique. While quitting tobacco use will always be the most effective way to improve your health, a proactive approach to your well-being is just as important.

Remember that you can significantly improve your life as a smoker just by getting the freshest air, an annual check-up, and frequent exercise!