Cricket Legends Turn Reggae Vibes Omari Banks & Chris Gayle Join Forces for Summer Anthem “Living It Up” Out Now!

Artist: Omari Banks and Chris Gayle

Lead Single: Living It Up

Release: Out Now

Two Caribbean icons, one infectious reggae summer single – a celebration of life, legacy, and letting loose.

(June 2025 – Caribbean) – International recording artist Omari Banks teams up with cricket legend and entertainer Chris Gayle, also known as the Universeboss, for the ultimate feel-good reggae anthem of the summer: “Living It Up”, available now on all major platforms. Blending sun-soaked Caribbean rhythms with personal stories of friendship, fun, and freedom, the single captures the vibrant essence of island life and the shared journey of two athletes-turned-musicians.

“Living It Up. is inspired by the energy and party vibes that pulse through the Caribbean,” says Omari Banks. “It reflects some of my experiences as a young cricketer traveling the world, doing what I love, and simply having fun.” Known for his signature soulful guitar and conscious roots reggae, Omari steps slightly outside the box for this upbeat release while staying true to his artistic authenticity.

The track was produced by Omari Banks and co-arranged by renowned musician Michael Fletcher. The lyrics were a true collaborative effort. Omari Banks wrote the hook and his verses, while Chris Gayle and producer Camar “Flava” contributed their own verses, bringing lyrical flair and personality. The single is executive produced by Ann and Gordon Woodward, whose vision helped bring the collaboration to life.

The connection between Banks and Gayle goes far beyond music. “Chris and I go way back, from youth cricket to the international stage, and the respect and bond we share made this an effortless collaboration,” Omari shares. “He’s charismatic, energetic, and always brings good vibes.”

Chris Gayle adds, “We’ve had a longstanding relationship in the sporting world, so it made it very easy to vibe musically. When I first heard the track, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. It reflects how I live, fun, engaging, and always in celebration of life.”

“Being an athlete at my level is a performance in itself,” Gayle explains. “The transition into music feels natural. Living It Up describes the fun side of me, celebrating life with good friends and spreading joy.” With a music video in the works and additional content planned to support the single, “Living It Up” is positioned to be a standout soundtrack for summer playlists. “Living It Up” is out now and streaming on all platforms https://onerpm.link/LivingItUp. Whether you’re at a party, on the beach, at a cricket game, or cruising through the city, this track is your call to celebrate life the Caribbean way.

Connect with Omari and Chris

Instagram: Omari Banks (@omaribanksmusic)

Instagram: Chris Gayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333)