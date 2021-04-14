Firstly pat your back for deciding to take care of yourself. Prioritizing your health is definitely going to change your life. Thousands of information on the internet are going to overwhelm you. On the contrary, you find the gym very boring and daunting. Hence the best fit for your personal growth can be a personal trainer. If you’re from Melbourne then it’s easier to find them. They are expert enough to ensure that you achieve your health goals. A specialist personal trainer in Melbourne will be flexible with your schedule at home or apartment gym or training park, etc.

There are certain roles of a personal trainer. A personal trainer’s job is to work with your health and allied health professionals, discuss your goals, assess your fitness level, design a program for you and help keep you motivated. A good fitness trainer can:

help you make the best use of your exercise time

motivate you

improve your technique (efficiency and safety)

monitor your progress

adjust your exercise program in response to your changing fitness level

offer sound information on good nutrition

A few things to know

There are certain facts that you need to consider before choosing someone for your healthy regime. They are as follows-

Credentials- Anyone can say that they are qualified enough to train you. But you must check their credentials before recruiting someone. a trainer should be able to show you a fitness certification in their particular area of expertise. To become certified, personal trainers must pass an exam through accredited organizations such as The American Council on Exercise (ACE), the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), or the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA). Certificate IV in Fitness is the minimum qualification. A personal trainer may also have a specialization: older adults, children and adolescents, and/or advanced aqua training. Diploma of Fitness – some Certificate IV personal trainers go on to complete this more advanced qualification. This ensures they’ve met certain standards of professionalism and competence from a trustworthy organization. Take your time before you make your final choice. Make sure your trainer is appropriately registered and qualified before entering into any agreement. You can verify your trainer’s registration status by checking Fitness Australia’s directory of registered exercise professionals. Philosophy-The relationship with your trainer is an important factor in your success. This is not necessary but an important point of differentiation because it can end up making or breaking your episode. How does the trainer develop his program, and on what beliefs will it be based? Is it gym-based workouts or meant to be done outside? Will you be using machines or sticking solely to free weights? Knowing their philosophy is going to help you get along with your coach. Cost– Figuring out your budget is a very important issue. Their hourly rate, depending on certifications, specialty, and location may vary greatly (sometimes as much as hundreds of dollars). So before beginning your hunt, you need to seed back and think about the investments. And if hourly solo sessions are currently beyond your means, don’t despair; some trainers offer semi-private sessions or a discount for buying in bulk. Availability- Consistency is key to a fitness regime. When working with a personal trainer in Melbourne, it’s a good idea to inquire about his schedule. The number of clients he currently has- e.g., is he booked solid without much space? Does he like to book them at the same time each week, or is it more of a floating schedule that changes regularly? How far in advance will you need to book appointments, can you make up missed ones, and what is his cancellation policy? These questions should be answered by a personal trainer. Location- This is another area of personal preference. Do consider your habits and tendencies carefully. Will you drive for 20 minutes across town to access your trainer, or do you need something within walking distance to stay motivated? Some people get inspired by seeing others in a traditional gym setting, others like the one-on-one approach of a fitness studio, and others prefer to work out in the privacy of their own home. Several trainers match each type.

Good luck with finding your trainer and stay motivated and positive towards your goals!!!