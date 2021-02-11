Have you ever come across a need to find your router’s IP address? Have you struggled with it? Well, look no further as this article will guide you to find out your IP address. You need to know your router’s IP address to access your router’s setup page to make some configuration changes.

If you’ve forgotten what that IP address is, here’s how to find it on just about every platform. For non-techies this process can be a bit challenging as this language is not of day to day use. IP means Internet Protocol and it is a set of unique numbers that identifies devices in a network. They can be public or private in nature. Every single device on your network sends traffic to that IP address by default. In Windows terminology, it is called the “default gateway” in the interface. In Apple devices like Macs, iPhones, and iPads it is called ‘router’ in their interfaces. Apart from these two, on the rest of the devices, you may just notice ‘gateway’ or something similar. It is crucial to find the IP address for your router because that’s the address you’ll have to type into your browser.

On Windows and Apple devices there are different methods for finding out the router IP and it has been all listed below.

There are several ways to find the IP address and they are listed as follows. Steps to find the IP address for Windows:

On a Windows PC/laptop, go to Windows search bar and type ‘Command Prompt’ in the search box.

Then click on ‘Enter’ or double click on the ‘Command Prompt’ app in the search results.

Now type ‘ipconfig’ in the command area and press ‘Enter’.

There you go! You will now be able to see your router’s IP address next to the ‘Default Gateway’.

Now some of you may prefer to find your IP through Control Panel which can also be done through the following steps:

Go to the Windows Search bar and type ‘Control Panel’ and search results will show up

Now press the ‘Enter’ key or double click on the COntrol Panel icon.

On the screen, under the ‘Network and Internet’ option, click on ‘View network status and tasks’

Once you do that, right click on the link for ‘Connection: WiFi’. If you choose to connect directly to your router with an Ethernet cable, the screen might show this message: ‘Connection: Ethernet instead’.

Please right click on the ‘Details’ option showing in the pop-up box.

As you will see, your router’s IP address will be beside IPv4 Default Gateway.

All the above steps were for Windows computer or laptop. If you’re a Mac, do not worry, we have laid down the steps for that as well. There are two ways to find out your router’s IP address in a Macbook.

Steps to find your IP address on a Macintosh:

Firstly, click on the Apple logo in the top left corner of your screen. You will get a drop-down menu and now click on ‘System Preferences’. Then click on ‘Network’.

Now, select ‘WiFi’ in the left panel. If your Mac is connected via the Ethernet, your router IP address will be shown along with other network information. You will have to select the ‘Ethernet’ from the left-hand side of the panel.

Then right click on ‘Advanced’.

Kindly right click on the ‘TCP/IP’ icon in the topside panel.

Here you will find your router’s IP address next to the text ‘Router’.

Wasn’t that simple. Now there is one more method remaining to achieve the same.

To Find Router’s IP Address with the help of Terminal App

Start/open the Terminal app. You can find this app by opening your ‘Applications folder’ and entering or double-clicking on the ‘Utilities’ tab.

Post that, type ‘netstat -nr|grep default’ and then press Enter key.

The IP address of your router will be displayed after the line saying ‘default’.

The next step is to sign-in to your router. In order to do that, open any web browser like Safari, Chrome, etc. type in your router’s IP address in the search column and click ‘Enter’. It is possible that may be prompted by a message stating that the webpage you’re trying to view is not secure. So make doubly sure that you have correctly entered the IP then click on the option ‘proceed if it’s unsafe’.

How to Sign In To Your Router:

Open any web browser. You can use web browsers like Explorer, Chrome, Firefox, Safari.

You have to type the router’s IP address into the search bar, and press Enter.

Hope that you now know how to and what to generally look for and where, it should be easy to find your router’s IP address without too much hassle. We have covered the most commonly used devices which are Windows and Mac. Any device which allows you to connect to the network and view, information about that network connection should display it. Just look under the network connection settings for anything listing a gateway, router, or default route address.