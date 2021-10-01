When you begin shopping for a remodeling project or your new house, ask each supplier like the lumberyard, the plumbing supply house, the electrical supply store, whether they give a builder’s discount on building supplies and materials. Get the benefits of a builder. Your contractors like Sand4U probably won’t complain, though if your project is relatively small, don’t be surprised if no answer.

Some suppliers have monthly minimums to qualify for builder’s discounts. Some suppliers have a system with deeper discounts for contractors who do a big business volume. If the supplier tells you that the approved builders’ terms are not available, ask why not and the required qualifications. Discounts vary, but a 10 or 20% discount on lumber and millwork is common, while savings are often much higher with lighting fixtures.

Look For Contractor Quality Materials

Just because you’re looking for building materials at a cheap price doesn’t mean you have to settle for cheap quality.

So, examine the quality of the construction materials that you’re purchasing.

Take the time to compare quality, prices, and reviews of products from legit sites with the more general suppliers such as Home Depot, Lowes, and other stores that sell building materials.

Compile Your List Of Building Materials

Firstly, you need to create a list of all the materials you need for your project.

Your contractor or home builder should also help you create the list of basic, required materials to construct your new home or start your home renovation project.

This list will make it easy to shop around for the best prices and get bids from various suppliers.

If you’re doubtful about building materials, then: