Canada has one of the highest immigration rates in the world, and it’s not hard to guess why. Canada offers a balanced lifestyle between bustling cities and peaceful countryside. People from all over the world are swarming to get in, and if you are from the UK, it is way easier than you thought it’d be to get in, and it’s not because Canada adopted the British-English system. Many people are not aware of the close relations that Canada and the UK share.

To shed some light on it, here are 5 simple ways on how to immigrate to Canada from the UK in 2022.

The Express Entry system is known as one of the fastest ways to immigrate to Canada. This system was developed to promote long-term economic growth and to close the labour gap. There are three main programs that allow immigrants to live and work in Canada as skilled workers through Express Entry. The three programs are:

The Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP)

(FSTP) Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP)

(FSWP) The Canadian Experience Class (CEC)

You will need to meet the minimum requirements in order to open an Express Entry profile online. Once you have opened your profile, you will be entered into a draw, and based on your Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score, the applicants with the highest score will receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA) to gain permanent residency in Canada.

Family Sponsorship

Family sponsorship serves as a method of reuniting families. If you have family members living as residents in Canada, they have the right to sponsor you. If you get sponsored by a family member, it grants you the opportunity to become a Canadian citizen. This is one of the most simple immigration options to move to Canada. The family member that nominates you only has to be over the age of 18. How simple is that?

Student Visa

Because Canada is one of the top academic countries in the world (ranks at number 4), it is easy to understand why so many international students flock to study here. This serves as an easy immigration option to move to Canada. In order to apply for a student visa, it is important to find out first if you’re eligible to do so. Once you have checked your eligibility, you can apply for your study visa. To do so, you will need to submit documents such as:

proof of finances

proof of acceptance letter

proof of identity

It is important to remember that if family members immigrate with you, you will require more finances per additional person.

Provincial Nominee Program (PNP)

In order to qualify for the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), a Canadian province or territory must nominate an applicant. Most provinces have arranged with the Canadian government to carry out their prerogative of nominating immigrant workers who would like to find themselves in their respective provinces. Those who wish to apply under the PNP for Canadian work visas are often introduced to a fast application process. Applicants of the PNP should meet the requirements such as:

proper education

necessary skill-set

relevant work experience

International English Language Training System (IELTS)

To learn more about the Canadian PNPs and how to apply, visit this page.

Atlantic Immigration Pilot

Newfoundland, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island are the four provinces that fall under the Atlantic Immigration Pilot. This program is aimed at qualified and skilled workers looking to reside in Canada permanently, as well as foreign graduates that are yet to complete their studies in either one of the Atlantic provinces.

In order to be considered eligible for the Atlantic Immigration Pilot program, you will need a job offer from one of the four provinces, as well as a copy of the employer’s Confirmation of Designation to be considered a successful applicant.

If you are a qualified and skilled worker you stand a much better chance at immigrating as you will be able to contribute to the economy of Canada, as well as the growth of the country when compared to other applicants.

If you want to know more on how to Immigrate to Canada from the UK, familiarize yourself with a Canadian government-approved Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant (RCIC) to assist you with your immigration process. For more information on the immigration process, go now to CanadianVisa.org.