Sleeping pills are prescribed by doctors to help people suffering from insomnia fall asleep faster. However, since sleeping pills can sometimes have serious side effects it is often advised to avoid using them completely. Luckily, there are many ways to improve your sleep without taking sleeping pills, which will help you fall asleep faster and wake up feeling refreshed. In this article, we will explain some of the most effective ways to improve your sleep naturally.

Make Sure Your Bed is Comfortable

Making sure that your mattress and pillow are comfortable can have a significant effect on your sleep quality. In the words of the specialists from City Mattress, a perfectly comfortable mattress should not be too firm or too soft and should let your body sink into it at least a little bit. If you feel back pain when you wake up in the morning, that most likely means that your mattress does not fit your needs. On the other hand, if your mattress is comfortable but you still don’t sleep well, then it might be time to invest in a mattress topper that will reduce pressure points and provide even more comfort. If you are not satisfied with your pillow, see if using one made of goose down or memory foam could improve your sleep quality.

Avoid Drink Caffeine After 2 pm

Avoid drinking coffee, tea, cola drinks, or energy drinks after 2 pm if you want to improve your sleep quality. If possible avoid caffeinated drinks completely throughout the day as they contain caffeine that takes six hours on average to leave your system. Even though you may stop drinking caffeine at noon, it could still be active in your body come bedtime. Therefore, it is best to avoid caffeinated drinks after 2 pm if you want to improve your sleep quality. Additionally, some medications contain caffeine, so they should be avoided as well. Just make sure to consult with a doctor before making any changes to the medication you take.

Follow Sleeping Schedules

Follow sleeping schedules to improve your sleep quality. By setting up a regular, consistent sleep schedule that corresponds with your body’s natural clock you will feel most awake when it is time to wake up. If you are looking for an easy way of tracking your sleep schedule you might want to try Sleepytime or Sleep Cycle. These apps will track the time you go to sleep and wake up each day and then determine your body’s natural clock based on that information. Additionally, you can try going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, even on weekends. The more consistent your sleep schedule is, the more effective it will be at improving your sleep quality.

Use White Noise

If you have a problem with insomnia or other sleeping disorders and would like to make your room quieter, a great solution is to use a white noise machine. This device will play sounds such as rain, wind, ocean waves, or space noises that mask disruptive environmental noises that might keep you from falling asleep. Not only can these devices help mask disruptive noises but they may also help improve your sleep quality by helping you fall asleep faster through sound conditioning. Also, if anyone in your household snores or you have some noisy neighbors, using a white noise machine can mask those noises as well.

Exercise Daily But Not Right Before Bed

Regular exercise will help you sleep better if done right before bed, but only to a certain extent. Exercising too close to bedtime may stimulate your body instead of making it tired, thus keeping you awake for longer. However, exercising early in the day will make you more likely to fall asleep faster at night. The best time of day to exercise is around five hours before you go to bed. The type of exercise also matters since aerobic exercises like jogging tend to be more effective at making you tired than anaerobic exercises like weightlifting. So if you want to improve your sleep quality, you should go jogging or another aerobic activity that will tire you out. Still, make sure that you are not exercising too close to bedtime if possible.

As you can see, there are many things that you can do to improve your sleep quality and avoid sleeping pills. You just have to be persistent and work on improving your sleep habits as well as the conditions in which you sleep. Following these simple rules will help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer without having to use medication ever again.