Once you have set up your profile, you can sign in to the IHG merlin portal to access your company benefits. The first step is to create a username and password to access the IHG merlin portal. To access the IHG merlin portal, you will need to have a valid email address. If you have forgotten your password, you can reset it using the password reset feature. To log in, follow the instructions below to get started.

IHG Rewards Club

Become a member of the IHG Rewards Club at IHG Merlin by logging in to the portal and following the steps. First, you need to input your username and password. You also need to provide your domain name. Once you have these details, you can access your profile and benefit from employee benefits. If you have forgotten your password, you can reset it on the portal. It is free to sign up for this program.

If you are an employee of IHG Merlin, you can register your membership online by using your company’s corporate ID and IHG Rewards Club number. Then, you can link your ID with your Merlin profile and get access to the employee rate. You must also be an IHG employee to use this program, as employees are not allowed to book rooms without it. To access the employee rate, you must have a valid photo ID that matches the name you used for your reservation. If you are an employee of a franchised hotel, you need to get the manager’s approval first.

IHG Employee Room Benefit Program

To use the IHG Employee Room Benefit Program in Merlin, you must be an IHG employee. Using this program will allow you to book up to 7 room nights per year at the IHG employee rate. Bookings must be made at least 90 days in advance. To book an employee rate, you must first complete the IHG Rewards Program. To use the program, simply visit Merlin’s home page and select the Edit Profile option.

To register for the Employee Room Benefit Program, an employee must have a Merlin ID and an IHG Rewards Club membership. The hotel manager will then enroll the employee in the program. Validation will expire after six months, so you should renew it every six months. Rooms are available at the employee rate, but you must use a valid ID to access the rooms. To use the IHG Employee Room Benefit Program, you must have a Merlin ID.

IHG Marketplace

The IHG Marketplace is the one-stop-shop for goods and services for IHG hotels and resorts. Designed to bring the collective buying power of the IHG system to the hotel industry, this online marketplace combines world-class strategic sourcing tools with an easy-to-use ordering platform. As the world’s largest hotel group, IHG can pass its scale on to its members, giving them immediate savings and rebates.

The Americas Sales Technology Symposium is a segment education session for IHG key account sales and on-property teams. The Partner Fair, which takes place on both days, offers a unique networking opportunity for hoteliers and IHG’s direct bookers. It’s a unique networking opportunity, with HB Associates seated in reverse trade show configurations. Corporate agents, such as BCD, CWT, and Amex, attend the event to network with IHG’s sales representatives.

IHG’s intranet system

Employees of IHG can log in to Merlin’s intranet system. The system allows IHG employees to keep up with business developments at all of its properties worldwide. This system can also be used by employees to get in touch with each other. Whether it’s a new hotel opening or an important announcement, employees can log in to Merlin to stay up-to-date with company news. To get started, employees must first login to Merlin using their username and password.

IHG implemented its own intranet system for its hotel chain, called Merlin. This system is accessible to IHG colleagues all over the world and forms a communication hub among the company’s hotels. Merlin connects all of IHG’s properties and allows employees to share information on hotel performance, business intelligence, and more. IHG Merlin was implemented in conjunction with more than 220 hotel employees from around the globe. It is designed to streamline the flow of information and enable faster decision-making, which have always been a vital part of IHG’s revenue management system.