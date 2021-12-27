Whether or not you are hosting your family’s annual Christmas dinner and get-together this year, there is only one way to truly get into the proverbial Christmas spirit, and that is to embrace all things festive, both in your heart and your home.

Aside from the obvious putting up of the tree and associated baubles, tinsel, and garlands, there is also a wide plethora of other ways to make your home welcoming, warm, and ultimately festive this Christmas time.

Poinsettias

The traditional flower that everyone across the length and breadth of the country associated with Christmas, even if they can’t remember what it is called, is the beautiful and vibrant poinsettia plant.

Poinsettias, also known as the ‘Christmas Star Flower’ are bright red flowers with green stems and leaves that are traditionally placed above or below a fireplace and in the entrance hall of a home and ordering some of these fabulous flowers through online Christmas flowers delivery services will instantly transform your home into a festive wonderland.

Additionally, a traditional and natural wreath that has poinsettia flowers woven in on the front door of your home is a wonderful way to welcome your visitors.

Fairy Lights

One of the most effective and simultaneously exceedingly affordable ways of making your home look and feel as Christmassy as possible is to invest in some cheap and cheerful Christmas fairy lights.

Solar-powered lights can frame the windows and doors on the outside, and for indoors, battery or electrically operated lights can run along the edge of shelving, drawers, sofas, picture frames, and basically any other surface. Warm white lights are generally considered to be more on the ‘classier’ end of fairy lights, but you can now buy fairy lights in any colour your heart desires.

Electric Stove Fireplace

If you are able to spend a little bit more on making your home snuggly and festive, then investing in a small yet incredibly effective electric stove fireplace is most definitely the way forward.

There are a multitude of benefits in investing in an electric stove fireplace aside from the instant warming and welcoming effect they bring to a room, which include the ability to heat the room you are in without spending money on the central heating, the versatility in aesthetic appearance, size and model of the fires and the ability to precisely control the amount of heat that is projected into the room.

Scented Candles

One of the most profitable home décor sectors over the last two years and the enforced lockdown resulting from the worldwide coronavirus pandemic is the candle and wax melt industry.

Scented candles are the perfect way to create a sensory experience when either yourself, friends, family members or anyone else for that matter, enters your home and there is an endless array of Christmassy scents to choose from, such as Christmas tree scent, frosted berries, mistletoe and holly, cookie dough and Christmas pudding scents.