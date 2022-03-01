There is nothing quite as amazing as a Caribbean cruise when it comes to vacations. After all, who wouldn’t want to spend days exploring the gorgeous beaches, historic landmarks, and amazing eateries on a variety of islands? Of course, there’s always plenty to do on the ships as well, from fancy dinners to entertaining shows and plenty of pools and sunbathing spots. If you’re heading out on your own cruise soon, use this guide to help you prepare for your trip.

Get Your Travel Documents in Order

Even if the ports your cruise is sailing to won’t require you to have a passport, it’s still a good idea for every member of your family to carry a valid one. This way, if there is an emergency that requires you to catch a flight home, you’ll be able to do so. It is also a good idea for everyone in your group, including any children, to have a valid driver’s license or state-issued identification card. Depending on where you’re going and how long you plan to stay, some areas may require you to have a visa as well. Finally, it’s a good idea to carry your health records with you. At a minimum, many places require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Decide What Activities You Want To Do

When deciding which are the best Caribbean islands to visit, consider which activities are available on each one. By planning what you want to do in advance, you can ensure that you make the most of your time on each island. For example, if you want to admire the mountain views in St. Kitts, you’ll need to be sure that you plan enough time on the island for a hiking expedition. People who love history will likely want to take plenty of time to learn about British colonialism in Antigua, and St. Thomas offers plenty of beaches, shopping, bars, and restaurants. Regardless of which islands you plan to check out, finding which spots you want to visit most will help you create an itinerary that works for everybody in your group.

Create a List of What To Pack

The clothing you pack for your trip will greatly vary depending on which types of activities you plan to do on your cruise. If you’ll spend a lot of time hiking in nature, you’ll want lightweight, long-sleeved shirts and pants to avoid getting too many bug bites. If you want to spend most of your time shopping, eating, or laying on the beach, you’ll need plenty of swimwear and casual outfits. Some people also prefer to take part in elegant dinners on their cruises. If this sounds like you, don’t forget to pack at least one evening wear outfit.

In addition to clothing, you’ll need all of your travel documents of course. Protect them with plastic sheets or lanyards to keep them in pristine condition. Other things to consider when you pack are comfortable shoes, any medications you’ll need, plenty of sunscreen, aloe vera gel, sunglasses, a waterproof phone case, and a beach bag to toss it all into.

Make the Appropriate Reservations

Whether it’s a well-known restaurant on one of the islands or a specific show that’s happening on the cruise ship, it’s important to make reservations in advance. These places have hundreds, sometimes thousands of people that want to see them, which means they are almost always crowded. By making reservations well in advance, you ensure you get to visit all the popular places that you’re most interested in. Keep in mind that you’ll usually need to book expeditions such as snorkeling trips, ziplining, or guided tours in advance as well.

Whether you’re spending days or weeks on your cruise ship, planning what you’d like to do and what you need to pack in advance will help you to enjoy your trip more when you go. After all, when you prepare in advance, you’ll rest easy and not feel stressed, and isn’t that what vacation is all about?