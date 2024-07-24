Young smart woman is coding for new events in online dating app. She is analysing user behavior in dating application.

With constantly evolving technology, there is no way to ensure 100% safety from data breaches or cyber crimes. However, there are ways to regularly test for gaps in your shields to prevent holes that hackers can take advantage of. Penetration testing services can offer this, but there are steps you must take beforehand to get the most out of the test. Here is how to prepare your business for a penetration test.

Understand the Scope

First, define what you want the test to cover. Determine which systems, networks, or applications are in scope. Have this conversation with your penetration testing services provider. When you set the scope, you can focus on areas that need improvement and avoid extraneous tests.

Get Leadership Buy-In

Get your leadership on board. Your leadership team should learn what penetration testing is and how your organization can benefit. It will get you useful resources from other departments.

Communicate with Your Team

Inform your team that the test will be conducted. Help them understand the purpose and what to expect. This will prevent confusion or frustration and allow your team to understand the process. It will also help to identify threats that may be on the inside.

Review and Update Documentation

Make sure all your documentation is up to par. This includes network maps, system documentation, and ACLs. The more information the penetration test team has in the beginning, the less time they will need to learn about your organization on-site.

Backup Critical Data

Backup all critical data before the start of the test. Have a good snapshot of up-to-date information patched before the test.

Assess and Harden Your Systems

Run an internal audit to pinpoint the most obvious weaknesses. Patch any known problems and harden the devices. This measure in advance will allow the testers time to find the deeper issues, which may also be less obvious.

Coordinate with IT and Security Teams

Ensure your IT and security staff know the test is taking place. They should tell them the timeline and the areas the testers will be working on. This way, there will be less likelihood of a shutdown of the operations during the test.

Plan for Incident Response

Have a response plan. If the test reveals unexpected vulnerabilities, you need to know how you are going to respond. This should include both immediate action as well as longer-term resolution.

Establish Clear Communication Channels

Establish a line of communication between your team and the testers. This will help get any issues resolved quickly if they arise. Also, you can ask your testers for project updates so you know what they’ve found and how much longer the test should take.

Reflect and Improve

Once the test is over you will get back the test results. Be sure to review them and understand the findings. Talk with your penetration testing services provider and determine what needs to be done to fix any vulnerabilities in your security.

Securing Your Digital Future

Preparing your company for a penetration test is about scope, executive buy-in, and team communication. Prepare — update documentation, back up data, and harden systems. Ensure IT and security teams are aligned. Define incident response plans and establish a defined communications protocol. By making an effort in these areas, you will experience a seamless and powerful penetration testing process and ultimately shore up your organization’s security.