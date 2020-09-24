As a landlord, finding a reliable tenant is always a relief. You want an occupant who’s responsible and trustworthy in order to establish a good relationship. Invariably, this entails making sure your property is spotless before the person or family moves in.

Many landlords overlook this fact hoping to save themselves some time and money, but failing to make the necessary arrangements beforehand could cause several problems later on. So, in this practical guide, we give you useful pointers to prepare your rental property and welcome your new tenant as it should be!

Start with a Walk-through

Prior to anything, begin with an inspection of the property in question, whether it’s a studio apartment, a penthouse, or a family home. Check every room carefully to make an inventory of everything that needs replacing, fixing, repairing, or upgrading. Doing an initial walk-through is the best way to expedite the process, gain efficiency, and make sure you don’t miss any crucial detail. You could also hire an expert to help you assess the state of the property.

Do a Thorough Cleaning

Regardless of whether you’ve had tenants before, one of the most important steps when it comes to getting your property ready is making sure it is absolutely spotless. After all, your new occupant is in their right to expect a clean, safe, and healthy home. In that regard, the London-based experts from https://royal-cleaning.co.uk/ recommend hiring the services of a specialized cleaning company to do the job. You can safely rely on their professionalism and reliability to prepare your rental for new occupants. Be sure to compare rates to find the most competitive ones.

Repair Any Damages

In most scenarios, your property will require some amount of repairs due to wear and tear or the negligence of a past tenant. It can be broken windows or blinds, holes in walls, faulty doors, damaged isolation, etc. Now, while you could perfectly undertake all these repairs yourself, it’s always best to solicit a home contractor who will take care of making the rental brand-new and up to standards again. While you’re at it, check for any signs of pests or mold, and bring in a specialist if need be.

Verify the Electrical and Plumbing System

It goes without saying that sensible installations like electricity and plumbing should be thoroughly inspected. It’s your responsibility as a landlord to ensure the tenant isn’t exposed to any (potentially fatal) dangers.

So, start by checking the state of all power outlets and lighting fixtures. Brand-new energy-efficient lightbulbs are an appreciable upgrade, too. Next, run the faucets in the kitchen and bathroom, test the showerhead, and flush the toilet. Also, make sure the water inlets are functional (for dishwashers, washing machines, and such).

Make Sure the HVAC is Operational

In a similar vein, installations pertaining to heating and cooling should be thoroughly checked. Test at any air-conditioning units or heating furnace, run them for a few minutes and verify that there aren’t any malfunctions or leakage. Replace any old, dusty air filters to ensure good indoor air quality as well. Should anything fail to function properly, schedule a prompt visit from a local HVAC expert.

Apply Some Finishing Touches

This is your chance to distinguish yourself and make a positive impression with your tenant. When it comes to floorings, wall paint, and carpeting, these don’t require frequent replacement. That said, a touch-up before the new occupant arrives is always a productive endeavor. So, repaint any walls that need touching up, fix any damages in hardwood floors, and solicit a skilled household carpet cleaner to give them a brand-new appearance. These details can make all the difference and help your tenant transition smoothly.

Changes the Locks and Passcodes

If you haven’t already done so, be sure to replace any front door locks for safety and privacy purposes, or simply have them re-keyed. Do this for all doors, especially the front and garage entryways. Likewise, if your building requires a digital passcode to enter, change it as soon as possible. This should help prevent any of your old tenants from having access, should they ever get any ideas.

All things considered, landlords who want to capitalize on their property must ensure their residential rentals are safe, secure and conducive to good health. Regardless of the type of property, or if it comes furnished or unfurnished, this useful guide should help you prepare the place adequately to welcome a happy tenant! As a last piece of advice, make sure to bring in any expert cleaners, contractors, plumbers, or electricians as early as possible before the occupant’s move-in date.