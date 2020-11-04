Many men think they are dating an ordinary girl, but in fact, she is a so-called sugar baby. Many girls wish to find a man and successfully get married. These girls need a man who will support them in exchange for their beauty and love. How to recognize secret kept women, even if they don’t look like that?

What Type of Men Are in Danger?

Wealthy men do not have time for love games, so a kept woman will be a good option for temporary entertainment. Daddies find mistresses or kept women to get love-for-money relations.

Why rich daddies are looking for kept women is understandable, but why do ordinary men fall into this trap? Many men do not even realize that they are dating a kept woman. How to identify her? Here are some obvious signs:

Place of Work

A girl can work as anyone, but at the same time behave weirdly. If a girl has big demands, but works at the simplest job or is supported by her parents, she plans to shift this responsibility on to someone else. The girl plans to live not at her own expense, but yours.

Increased Interest in Your Finances

Is the girl actively interested in your work and especially in your salary? Does she ask about the availability of an apartment, a car, and other resources? Does she order an expensive meal or offer a luxurious place to get rest? The girl is likely a kept woman.

Places to Hang out

Such girls can be found anywhere, but more often – in expensive and luxurious places. Kept women hang out in cafes, restaurants, boutiques, business centers, casinos, clubs. Places for the wealthy public are always full of such girls. So, it is better to get acquainted in some public places or on the street where the chances of finding a regular girl are higher.

Difference Between Expenses and Income

The kept woman can be disclosed by her income and expenses. Where does an ordinary office employee get expensive handbags, clothes of famous brands, gadgets, and a chic lifestyle? The girl is spending more than she earns. You can decide that this is the daughter of wealthy parents, but most likely this is the mistress of a wealthy daddy.

Lifestyle and Character

How else can you define a girl who has the moral principles and character of a kept woman? In most cases, such girls have red flags in their behavior:

The girl has dubious behavior and easy moral principles;

She has many acquaintances in clubs, bars, and social networks;

She has a lot of visas and travel photos;

The girl is ready to reward you with her love in exchange for material support.

Now you know the signs of how to identify a kept woman. So, now you can feel safe.