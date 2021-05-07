By Rob Edmonds, NRG Digital

Friction slows you down. It literally puts the brakes on.

Not just in terms of stopping your car, but in many other situations you encounter on a daily basis. It can also play a huge factor in how we communicate effectively. Even Mark Zuckerberg talks of reducing friction in terms of the social media experience users have with Facebook.

You’ll already have tried and tested methods in your comms toolkit that work to reduce friction – whether you realise it or not. There’s one thing they will all have in common, that consistently cuts through friction and that is visual media.

From still images and infographics to adverts and TikTok videos, visual media is here to stay and has permeated every aspect of our work and social lives.

So how do you leverage the power of visual media to maximise the effect of your comms messaging and improve the success of your sales function?

Video and animation are great at distilling complex products and ideas into clear and concise messaging that works across multiple platforms.

Platforms

Website –your website is often the first point of contact that people have with your brand. Video and animation can have a real impact here:

Less written content is needed

Website visitors stay on the site longer, as they watch the video

People share video content far more frequently than written content

YouTube – As the second most popular search engine, globally, posting your content here when you can, makes absolute sense because it will help:

Optimise your video

Increase sharing opportunities

Social media – having a social media presence is more important than ever and visual imaging can vastly increase your reach:

Cut longer videos into 10 second snippets for social media use

Tease longer content on your social media channels

Direct users back to your website with links

Peer review

According to Edelman “Trust is now the make or break difference for brands”.1 There is a clear shift in trust away from advertising and towards personal experience and advocacy. When was the last time you bought something purely based on an advert without checking the reviews?

Peer review is a fantastic way to build trust, unlocking deeper relationships between brands and their consumers, reducing friction and ultimately shortening the decision making process.

Video testimonials are an unrivalled way for customers to endorse a brand. Most people aren’t that keen to be on camera, so if your customers are happy to put themselves in front of the lens, that is a massive endorsement of their trust in you.

The problems we face individually often contain elements of shared issues and experiences. Tapping into those shared experiences through the medium of video allows the viewer to connect their own experiences with the solutions that your brand can offer. People instinctively recognise in others what they themselves are looking for, making the video testimonial extremely powerful.

Trust is important, because if someone trusts your brand:

They are more likely to buy your product, even if it is more expensive

They are more likely to respond to your communications

They are more likely to recommend your brand to other people

Video content

User Generated Content (UGC)

Some content really does need professional help to elevate it above and beyond, but UGC also has its place. With the improvements in technology that are happening all the time, you can still generate great content without the need for everything to be filmed on a movie set. This can be particularly useful with teams that are spread across the globe, or even based at home as many people will be for some time to come. UGC can also be great for social media and peer review to help in raising a brand’s profile or when building trust.

Explainer video

Video can also be a useful tool in terms of demonstrating products, explaining complex ideas or talking about changes. Often, we think about product demonstrations being on a one-to-one basis in a physical environment. Using video and animation can be an extremely effective way to demonstrate a complex idea or product to many people at the same time, in many different locations. You can, literally, show your customers how to use your product to solve a specific issue, including highlighting the end results.

Case study

By teaming an explainer video with a customer testimonial, you can build a case study that marries up the benefits of a product demonstration with the trust you get from advocacy and endorsement.

Onboarding

New customers, new suppliers, new staff. Every aspect of your business needs to have a streamlined and cohesive onboarding process, reducing friction at every level. Creating a set of cohesive assets across all of your onboarding processes, ensures consistency, alignment and elevates brand awareness.

Video and animation are particularly adept at achieving this – with the added bonus that by planning ahead, you can re-purpose and adapt them across many different situations.

Customer service

Great customer service improves brand loyalty and increases trust. It’s a win-win situation. You can help improve your ongoing customer experience by making your content easily accessible, not only when customers first access your product, but also further down the line when they are regular or returning customers.

In a highly competitive world, it can be challenging to increase sales and build trust in your brand. We are bombarded with content 24/7 and it can be easy to get lost in the noise. Visual content, be it video or animation, is a highly effective mechanism for getting yourself heard and creating authentic, effective communications that will both engage and inspire your audience.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rob Edmonds is Founder and Creative Director at NRG Digital, a visual communications agency with a passion for all things creative. Their clients treat them as a strategic partner, creating authentic content that inspires audiences and elevates brands. Formed in 2002, the team has grown significantly, winning an Institute of Internal Communication (IoIC) award for Best Change/Transformation Communication in 2020. NRG Digital works across the UK, Europe and the US, supporting clients with their internal and external communications campaigns.

Web: https://nrg-digital.co.uk

Twitter: @NRG_Digital

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nrgdigital1/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nrg_digital/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nrgdigital/

1 Trust Barometer Special Report: Brand Trust in 2020, https://www.edelman.com/research/brand-trust-2020