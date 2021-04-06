No matter how hard you try, you won’t find an online casino that doesn’t offer any bonuses. The industry is highly competitive and the market is worth around $40 billion every year. This urges casinos to find ways to attract players and make them want to deposit and gamble.

One of the most popular instruments is a welcome bonus. As the name suggests, this reward is given to new players in exchange for creating an account and making a deposit. Moreover, there are welcome bonuses that don’t require any deposits at all. Below we will tell you why welcome bonuses are so beneficial and how you can use them.

They give a milder start

If you are new to online gambling, welcome bonuses can help to learn basic rules without any risks and worries. Free spins, extra money, and cashback assist beginners in understanding how casinos and games work. This doesn’t mean that you can win millions without betting anything. But you might not lose that much and can get familiar with the rules and policies in a more relaxed mode. There are also casinos that offer a no deposit welcome offer: you can play games without spending anything.

There is another recommendation we’d like to give to beginners: always choose reliable bonuses. You can claim these welcome bonuses gathered by CasinoHex and be sure that their terms are fair and clear.

The risks of losing are lower

There are many players who can’t find the courage to start gambling simply because they are afraid to lose the money. That is when a welcome bonus becomes beneficial: your chances of winning can significantly increase, while you won’t have to lose much. This option is also rather attractive for players who prefer gambling for fun and are not willing to spend significant amounts.

You can play new titles

There are thousands of games on the gambling market, so players can keep engaged for hours without being bored. To attract new players, casinos often offer bonuses when playing new games. Thus, you can try them out with more benefits. When playing new titles and using bonuses, you can get familiar with a huge diversity of titles and explore all possibilities that casinos have.

If you are bored with common titles, just choose a casino that offers free spins or extra cash on new games, and spice up your routine!

They are rather rewarding

There are tens of bonus types on the gambling market and each of them has its own advantages. However, it is difficult to find a more rewarding and valuable offer than a welcome bonus. It consists of several aspects and allows grabbing multiple promotions at the same time. For example, extra cash, free spins, loyalty points, and cashback.

Some casinos break the welcome bonus into several deposits and the more you bet, the more rewards you can expect. Yes, it is a trick to make you stay but some offers are so good that there’s nothing wrong with sticking at a certain casino for longer. Just read the terms and conditions to make sure that they are fair and can be easily cleared.

You can find a title to taste

Casino bonuses sometimes cover different game types. There are promotions for roulette and blackjack players, slot fans, or live dealer punters. When choosing one of such welcome bonuses, you get an opportunity to play favorite games with significant advantages or to discover a new category. If you have never played a card game before and not sure whether it is for you, choose a casino that offers a welcome bonus on table games and research them without spending much.

Use a welcome bonus attentively

As you see, welcome packages can be extremely rewarding and significantly improve your gambling experience. However, you should remember that every bonus comes with a set of terms and conditions that concern transaction limits, wagering, and timeframes. In addition, these rewards may negatively impact compulsive players. If you are one of them, we recommend joining 41% of users who prefer setting bet limits. Remember, there is no better way to have fun and benefit from offers than to remain attentive and play responsibly.