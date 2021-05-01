Enquiries and bookings for stag and hen experiences double compared to emergence from the first lockdown in 2020

Ring it on… recent roadmap announcement sparked big interest from future brides and grooms, with bookings up nearly a quarter since end of February

Trackdays.co.uk believes surge in bookings shows real confidence that there is light at the end of the tunnel

Enquiries and bookings for Stag and Hen driving experiences are double that compared to emergence from the first lockdown last year, new data by TrackDays.co.uk reveals.

Indeed, the analysis by one of the UK’s leading driving experience providers highlights that since the roadmap announcement at the end of February, bookings have increased by nearly a quarter compared to just a 10% increase out of the first lockdown last year.

And it’s the most extreme driving packages that are receiving the greatest interest, with exotic supercar experiences, such as getting behind the wheel of a Ferrari, Lamborghini or McLaren, accounting for almost half of all Stag and Hen bookings.

Specifically, the Double Supercar Blast for Two is one of the most popular experiences for stags and hens, as lovers, perhaps surprisingly, look to spend some last moments of single life freedom not apart but together.

Supercar experiences are followed by two group centric experiences, the Extreme Dodgems package and the Group Kart Grand Prix, both of which have seen a 50% increase in sales since February’s roadmap announcement.

Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk, said: “It is very encouraging to see a big increase in bookings compared to when we came out of the first lockdown last year.

“We can only hope that there is now real confidence that everyday life is returning to normal, including the resumption of weddings, and that Stags and Hens can once again choose how they wish to party before the big day.”

For more information about TrackDays.co.uk, visit www.trackdays.co.uk, to book a stag or hen experience visit https://www.trackdays.co.uk/gift-ideas/stag-and-hen-days/, while for a romantic aerial adventure head over to www.flydays.co.uk.