Hundreds of bus drivers, as well as support teams, from the region’s largest bus company Go North East wore colourful clothing and fancy dress over the weekend to spread some Easter cheer in support of their fellow key workers.

Go North East colleagues adopted the bright, colourful clothing, inspired by the rainbow thank you image, instead of their usual uniform, to show their support for fellow key workers.

This also allowed Go North East team members to return the deserved praise they have received from NHS workers, care workers and retail staff for transporting them from A to B.

Outfits included fancy dress with Easter bunnies, superheroes and even dinosaurs, in an effort to put smiles on the faces of key workers and those making essential journeys.

One Go North East customer, Kirsty, commented on Twitter saying: “I think I definitely have the best driver with colourful clothes today! He was totally rocking it!!!!”

The company also took part in the ‘Clap for our Carers’ activities across its depots on Thursday. The on-site workforce clapped, with drivers also tooting their horns and flashing their lights, to show appreciation for key workers, NHS heroes and even their colleagues who are doing a fantastic job of helping keep the region moving.

Buses are still running to emergency timetables, catering for key worker journeys and essential travel only.

Martijn Gilbert, managing director at Go North East, said: “It was great seeing our workforce get on board with this light-hearted initiative which helped add some much-needed Easter cheer to the weekend.

“It’s amazing to see how the region has pulled together in these difficult times and if by doing things like this helps make the situation a little more bearable we’ll continue to look at how else we can put smiles back on people’s faces.”

To find out more about Go North East and to view emergency timetables for key workers and essential journeys, visit www.gonortheast.co.uk/coronavirus.